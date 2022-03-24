County announces E-recycling event April 9

The Orange County Landfill, Litter Control Committee and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries will be hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday, April 9 at the Orange County landfill. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until noon.

Electronic waste is generally considered anything that plugs into a wall or accepts batteries. “E-waste” is an important issue because it can be dangerous if disposed of improperly.

Accepted items include: computers, computer monitors, hard drives, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, wires, cables, video game systems, VCR and DVD systems, etc. Televisions and large appliances will not be accepted.

The landfill is located at 11350 Porter Road, Orange.

For more information, call (540) 672-9315 or (540) 661-5405.