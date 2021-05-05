County adopts $122 million budget

Last year, the county amended its budget twice to accept more than $5.2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Meanwhile, except for correcting a minor administrative error, taxes for the coming fiscal year will remain the same.

In the last fiscal year, the board of supervisors created a countywide new fire and emergency services district levy that would allocate $0.11 of the $0.72 real estate tax rate to offset rising public safety costs. The balance of the real estate tax rate ($0.61) would be applied to fund other county services. In an administrative oversight, the fire and EMS district levy was not applied to mobile homes, which are taxed at the same rate as other real estate. The 2021-22 budget corrects that oversight and will tax mobile homes at the same $0.72 rate, rather than the $0.61 rate from a year ago. Voorhees said the change amounts to approximately $4,030.

Tangible personal property (including motor vehicles motorcycles) will be taxed at $3.75 per $100 assessed valuation.

In an earlier presentation to the board, Voorhees said county tax revenue had increased across the board, with an additional $700,000 for the general fund and more than $180,000 in the fire and EMS fund.