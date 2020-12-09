County activates three more free Wi-Fi hotspots

Zoar Baptist Church in Locust Grove, Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange and the East Orange Ruritan Building in Unionville are the three latest county Wi-Fi hotspots activated as part of a nearly $2 million grant for community emergency broadband initiatives.
A month ago, the county activated the first four Wi-Fi hotspots, followed two weeks later with two more locations. With these three new connections, the county is more than halfway to the 13 locations it applied for as part of the state’s issuance of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding.
The hotspots are an innovative solution that provides access to free Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers and residents, according to Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees. The grant award will help Orange County build 31 miles of optical fiber and rapidly deploy a county-wide network of Wi-Fi hotspots that will place 5,791 homes within two miles of a free Wi-Fi hotspot. More than 1,600 of those homes will be less than one mile from a hotspot.
The hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with over a dozen community facilities including churches, parks and fire stations.
The hotspot initiative is not a substitute for the county’s ongoing broadband initiative. Instead, it is a stop-gap measure to provide immediate high-speed internet access as many students and citizens are learning and working remotely.
The new Wi-Fi hotspots are accessible from the church parking lots and the large area in front of the Ruritans’ building and the Boy Scout building.
Connection speeds will vary between 25 MBS and 200 MBS, depending up on device. Those attempting to connect at the hotspots will see FiberLync (the operating entity of the Orange County Broadband Authority) appear on their devices, Foster said. There is no password.
Existing hotspots are located at Booster Park, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company and the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company.
The final connections coming online before the end of the year are at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Lafayette Station in the Rhoadesville area, North Pamunkey Baptist Church on Lahore Road, Mountain View Community Church in True Blue and the Barboursville Community Park near the Four County Players community theater.
All projects must be completed by Dec. 25, 2020.
