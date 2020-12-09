County activates three more free Wi-Fi hotspots

Zoar Baptist Church in Locust Grove, Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange and the East Orange Ruritan Building in Unionville are the three latest county Wi-Fi hotspots activated as part of a nearly $2 million grant for community emergency broadband initiatives.

A month ago, the county activated the first four Wi-Fi hotspots, followed two weeks later with two more locations. With these three new connections, the county is more than halfway to the 13 locations it applied for as part of the state’s issuance of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding.

The hotspots are an innovative solution that provides access to free Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers and residents, according to Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees. The grant award will help Orange County build 31 miles of optical fiber and rapidly deploy a county-wide network of Wi-Fi hotspots that will place 5,791 homes within two miles of a free Wi-Fi hotspot. More than 1,600 of those homes will be less than one mile from a hotspot.

The hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with over a dozen community facilities including churches, parks and fire stations.