County activates latest Wi-Fi hotspots in Barboursville, Locust Grove

Mount Zion Baptist Church and Locust Grove and the Barboursville Volunteer Fire House are the two latest county Wi-Fi hotspots activated as part of a nearly $2 million grant for community emergency broadband initiatives.

Two weeks ago, the county activated the first four Wi-Fi hotspots and with last week’s announcement, is nearly halfway to the 13 locations it applied for as part of the state’s issuance of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding.

The hotspots are an innovative solution that provides access to free Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers and residents, according to Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees. The grant award will help Orange County build 31 miles of optical fiber and rapidly deploy a county-wide network of Wi-Fi hotspots that will place 5,791 homes within two miles of a free Wi-Fi hotspot. More than 1,600 of those homes will be less than one mile from a hotspot.

The hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with over a dozen community facilities including churches, parks and fire stations.

Booster Park, activated two weeks ago, is the largest area, with much of the park offering connectivity.