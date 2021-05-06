Connecting through art: Arts Center returning to classes, offers free public programs

“I think many people see Dr. Jennings as a doctor, yet she is also a presenter, mediator, human rights activist, she creates instruments, she’s a musician,” she continued. “Nobody is any one thing.”

Just after Juneteenth, on June 22, Beate Casati, owner of Cavallo Gallery in Gordonsville will be conducting a workshop on framing and matting artwork as a part of the outreach program associated with the “Natural Beauty” photography show.

“This will be a photo workshop talking about conserving and framing your art, what glass options you can use to best present your art,” Casati said. “All of those different things. It will be an educational workshop where people can ask questions.”

Both Casati and Pillow hope to dispel the narrative around framing as being too expensive or too much of a hassle for most artists.

“Beate is going to give a talk about matting and framing and why it matters,” Pillow said. “She plans to bring in some examples. Artists may not always be able to afford to have their work professionally framed, however, it does make a huge difference. Anyone will be welcome to attend that workshop.”

According to Pillow, the public program in July will be a “clay day” or outdoor public art gathering.