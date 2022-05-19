Congratulations, OCHS graduates!

By Jeff Poole

Editor

Orange County High School conferred degrees upon more than 330 students Saturday at commencement exercises inside the Hornet Sports Center.

The OCHS Class of 2022 is nothing if not adaptable. After enduring the challenges of much of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s graduates ultimately pivoted one more time for their commencement as heavy rains late last week pushed their graduation ceremony indoors.

While family members watched the event unfold from the field house bleachers, others watched a livestream feed from inside the school’s cafeteria or auditorium and still others saw the ceremony online at home.

Regardless of how and where it occurs, graduation ceremonies provide a familiar touchpoint for the community—one of nostalgia and one of optimism. One of celebration and consideration, challenges and opportunities.

This year’s ceremony was no different, as students and school officials spoke about the next chapters in their lives and the ones the students just completed.

Following a welcome from OCHS Principal Wendell Green, the presentation of colors by the JROTC and “The Star Spangled Banner” by the OCHS Choir, emcee Takirah Johnson was the morning’s first speaker.

She told her classmates they don’t stop growing once they earn their diplomas.

“Life is a journey. Growing is an important part of life. And being engaged provides us with new possibilities to continue growing and gaining new skills that we will use for the rest of our lives,” she said. “The road ahead will not be easy. There will be many obstacles and missed exits. There will even be times where you may feel like you cannot possibly move forward. Nothing worthwhile is easy. So you have to keep pushing forward. Because you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

She said high school graduation was a launching point and encouraged her peers that no matter what direction they choose to go, “don’t forget the relationships you have made and those that you will make along the way.

“Continue to care, care about yourself, your family, your friends, and your world,” she continued. “With the future at hand, may you continue to pursue excellence. May wisdom and insight guide you as you strive to build bridges, not walls. Celebrate this achievement and always know a blessing is with you for the spirit of success is your own.”

The next speaker was salutatorian Nia Robinson, who said she wanted to say what was on her heart.

She began by thanking those who helped each of the graduates achieve this milestone, acknowledging without their help, it would not have been possible. She thanked God, her family and friends, and then turned her gratitude toward teachers, whom she called “the backbone of the school system,” advocating on their behalf and chastising the school board before redirecting her remarks to her classmates.

She said the 82 current vacancies in the Orange County School system demonstrates the school division is not meeting the needs of its teachers.

“You all deserve better. This school year, I recognize that our school board can effectively pass resolutions that are harmful to students and teachers, but cannot resolve problems like the lack of understanding of what our teachers and students need,” she said to rising cheers from the audience.

“A school board is supposed to create an environment where parents know their children can thrive, not regress. Students know they are valued, not viewed as prisoners and teachers can pursue their passions not act as prison guards,” she said. “Instead of spending time passing divisive and superfluous resolutions, the school board members should take time to get involved in their communities to develop an understanding of how to cater to the needs of students and staff.”

She then issued a direct challenge to the school board: “I urge you all to listen to your teachers, students and parents or the Orange County Public School System will perpetually decline.”

Pivoting back to addressing her classmates, she spoke of their progress from wide-eyed ninth-graders to seasoned seniors, enduring the pandemic and virtual classes and learning from the challenges they faced.

“This commencement ceremony marks the end of high school, but the beginning of a new chapter in our lives,” she said. “Class of 2022 each one of us is the author of our own story. What you choose to write in the next chapter of your life is your choice. I will leave you all with this last piece of advice: do not let your past determine your future. We are all capable of anything we were willing to work for. Congratulations, Orange County High School Class of 2022. Thank you for the opportunity to be your salutatorian.”

The next speaker was valedictorian Luke Clemmer, who spoke about the overarching lessons he and his classmates have learned, particularly given that their high school experience was not what they anticipated.

“We have learned to be flexible and adjust to new situations. We have become more accepting of the decisions, feelings and opinions of others. We have developed greater compassion for those in need,” he said. “We appreciate things that we used to take for granted, like going to the movies, eating at our favorite restaurant, spending time with family and friends, or taking a vacation. We’ve learned that there are different ways to be successful, and figured out which of those ways were best for us as individuals. Some of us have experienced loss that has left us forever changed. Others of us have found new interests and talents that we never knew we had.”

Even though their high school experience has been untraditional, he said his faith has given him the strength to persevere and encouraged his classmates to find their source of strength.

“Look to the Lord in His strength. Seek His face always,” he said. “As you leave here today to start your path into adulthood, remember what has given you strength. Take that with you so that you can continue to grow and make a positive impact on your community, wherever that may be. Thanks to people who have guided and supported you along the way and enjoy the fact that you did it. You have made it through more than any high school should have to in order to get to this important day. Be proud and enjoy your success. Congratulations class of 2022.”

School board chair, Sherrie Page, spoke of the perseverance of the Class of 2022 and the valuable lessons and skills they learned amid their hardships.

“It is my most sincere hope that one of the greatest lessons you’ve learned was to be kind, more compassionate, more loving,” she said before reiterating those remarks. “Learn to meet people where they are. You don’t always know their story, so be gracious.”

She concluded her remarks with her familiar charge to the graduates to thank their maker, tell their mothers they love them and to look people in the eye and listen to what they have to say. She encouraged the graduates to thank veterans, law enforcement and emergency services workers, doctors and nurses. She suggested the graduates never rush their grandparents and to stay in touch with teachers that inspired them.

“I wish you much peace, happiness and know that you are worthy and you are loved,” she continued. “I hope you reach out and grab all the success in this life that it can bring to you.”

Outgoing Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead delivered his final remarks to an OCHS graduating class, invoking a U2 song titled, “It’s a Beautiful Day.”

He said he meant that figuratively and metaphorically.

“Each year, the graduating class leaves us with a gift that will enable those of us left behind to grow and make us better tomorrow. From what we’ve learned today, each of you possess a unique set of talents based upon the culmination of your K-12 experiences bearing witness to your growth gives us the gift of hope for an enlightened tomorrow,” he said.

He cited the students’ growth in recent years as a gift of hope for an enlightened tomorrow and one reason it’s a “beautiful day” in Orange.

“Your gift of hope for an enlightened tomorrow has been demonstrated to us throughout numerous channels in your educational experiences. I’ve witnessed your humanity in the classrooms, within the performing arts, on the athletic courts, and athletic fields. I’ve witnessed your humanity through the Blue Ridge virtual Governor’s School, within the community as civic leaders through your school organizations and community organizations. And I’ve witnessed your humanity within the community as an eager and supportive member of the workforce,” he said.

Dr. Snead commended the graduates for their inner strength and courage, their resiliency and inspiration. He encouraged them to continue to grow and reminded them they have the power to strengthen humanity for good.

He then cited the U2 song lyrics, “It’s a beautiful day. Don’t let it get away. See the world in green and blue. See the bird with a leaf in her mouth. After the flood, all the colors came out. It’s a beautiful day. Don’t let it get away.

“All of those here today to bear witness to your graduation ceremony are blessed to have known you. For indeed it is a beautiful day, knowing that our future is in your hands Class of 2022. Thank you for what you’ve accomplished. Thank you for the hope of an enlightened tomorrow and may God continue to bless everyone.”

The final speaker, before conferring the degrees, was OCHS Principal Green who said when he reflects on the Class of 2022, the word that comes to mind is “perseverance.”

“Webster’s Dictionary defines perseverance as continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure or opposition,” he said. “Class of 2022 your perseverance, resilience, compassion, and caring spirit for each other has been remarkable, and has been what has gotten you through despite all the challenges you have faced throughout your high school career due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we salute you!”

Despite those challenges, he cited a lengthy list of accomplishments and achievements in the classroom, on the playing fields and performance venues. He noted that, collectively, the Class of 2022 had earned more than $1.1 million local and outside scholarships and extolled the club and scholastic achievements of the graduates.

Whether the graduates are going to college, trade school, the armed forces or directly into the workforce, Green offered them a last bit of advice from OCHS.

“Always be yourself. Be punctual and be prepared. Treat others like you would want to be treated. Give 100% in everything you set your mind to do,” he said. “Write down your goals and be willing to work hard to achieve them. Surround yourself with people who are positive influences. Understand that there may be setbacks and there may be individuals who are negative and do not have the same ambition but always believe in yourself, maintain a positive attitude and prove them wrong.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.