Community COVID-19 vaccination (with pre-registration) clinic planned Friday

Orange County and Orange Family Physicians have partnered to provide a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Prospect Heights Middle School.
The clinic is available by pre-registration only to interested persons who qualify under the 1A or 1B priority group as defined by the Virginia Department of Health. Information on 1A and 1B categories are attached. Participants do not need to be a patient of Orange Family Physicians to register for the clinic. All interested persons must call (540) 672-4403 to pre-register. No walk-up appointments will be accepted under any circumstances.
The partnership anticipates hosting future clinics and will release information when it becomes available. To pre-register for the Friday, March 19 clinic, contact Orange Family Physicians at 672-4403.