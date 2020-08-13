Comments on RV park SUP due by Aug. 18

The public hearing for a special use permit for an RV park on the shore of Lake Ann will continue until the planning commission reconvenes Thursday, Aug. 20.

Written public comments are due Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. Additionally, the commission voted to limit written comments to one-page and a maximum of 500 words per person.

At its Aug. 6 meeting, the Orange County Planning Commission opened the public hearing for a special use permit (SUP) submitted by Orange County Resorts LLC, to create a 250-unit recreational vehicle (RV) park on nearly 83 acres of agriculturally zoned land. Camps, campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks are eligible uses on agricultural land with a special use permit. Meanwhile, the property, owned by Jeffrey and Donna Hayden, straddles the Orange and Spotsyvania County line and would require an SUP in both jurisdictions.

In their initial SUP application, the Haydens said the resort would be an exclusive development with owner-occupied lots. They planned to restrict the resort to class A upscale motorcoaches, targeting affluent, high-income, active adults and families. The proposed resort could include amenities such as a camp store, swimming pool and tennis or basketball courts, a clubhouse with bath and restroom facilities, community meeting space, fitness facility, a boat ramp, dockage and slips, open space and trails.

Proposed lots would range from $100,000 to $375,000, the application noted and the facility will be restricted to lot owners, their families and friends. There would be no access to the general public and no transient, overnight camping, according to the initial application.