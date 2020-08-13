Comments on RV park SUP due by Aug. 18

The public hearing for a special use permit for an RV park on the shore of Lake Ann will continue until the planning commission reconvenes Thursday, Aug. 20.
Written public comments are due Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m. Additionally, the commission voted to limit written comments to one-page and a maximum of 500 words per person.
At its Aug. 6 meeting, the Orange County Planning Commission opened the public hearing for a special use permit (SUP) submitted by Orange County Resorts LLC, to create a 250-unit recreational vehicle (RV) park on nearly 83 acres of agriculturally zoned land. Camps, campgrounds and recreational vehicle parks are eligible uses on agricultural land with a special use permit. Meanwhile, the property, owned by Jeffrey and Donna Hayden, straddles the Orange and Spotsyvania County line and would require an SUP in both jurisdictions.
In their initial SUP application, the Haydens said the resort would be an exclusive development with owner-occupied lots. They planned to restrict the resort to class A upscale motorcoaches, targeting affluent, high-income, active adults and families. The proposed resort could include amenities such as a camp store, swimming pool and tennis or basketball courts, a clubhouse with bath and restroom facilities, community meeting space, fitness facility, a boat ramp, dockage and slips, open space and trails.
Proposed lots would range from $100,000 to $375,000, the application noted and the facility will be restricted to lot owners, their families and friends. There would be no access to the general public and no transient, overnight camping, according to the initial application.
But that’s not what the planning commission heard from the applicants’ engineer and developer at its meeting last week. Instead, they received a proposal that, in some cases was much more specific and in other ways much less so.
If commission members were confused, it was understandable, since the applicants themselves seemed unclear on some of the elements of the proposed project.
Key differences from the initial application—submitted three months ago—include a reduction in the number of potential parking pads from 250 to approximately 150 and a change from owner-occupied lots to a leased space arrangement and one, collective, owner-operator.
Commission members expressed concerns about how a number of issues, including traffic and access on Route 522, separate access for emergency service vehicles, water supply, where potential commercial entities might be located (in Spotsylvania or Orange), possible fuel sales, what type of recreational vehicles would be permitted and what benefit the project would yield to Orange County, among other issues.
While the applicants attempted to assuage commissioners’ concerns, many of the commission's questions were met with assurances that information would be forthcoming during the open public hearing process.
“There seems to be a lot missing here,” District 1 commission member Jason Capelle said. “I understand you’re looking for flexibility, but there’s at least one store. I heard snack shops, a fuel station, I see swimming pools, showers and bathrooms.
“You’re applying for a special use permit for an RV park, but there are SUPs for retail stores, and gas stations I’m not even sure are allowed on agricultural property. I’m not sure what we’d be recommending approving except a blank slate for you to do whatever you want.”
In her staff report, county planning services manager Sandra Thornton said because there were so many unanswered questions with the application, she could not compile a list of recommended specific conditions on the proposed project.
The applicants and developers said the plan was still evolving.
As of the Aug. 6 meeting, eight county residents, including two former District 2 Supervisors had written in opposing the application.
“This is going to generate a lot of interest,” Capelle added. “We’re going to get hammered with questions and we need to be able to answer those questions.”
Commission chair Donald Brooks moved to set a 5 p.m., Aug. 18, p.m. deadline for public comment while the applicants continue to answer commission questions and refine their application. After a technological delay that nearly killed Brooks’ motion on a 2-2 vote, District 4 commission member Julie Zeijlmaker hollered “aye” to pass the motion.
The commission will revisit the issue at its Aug. 20 meeting.
This story will be updated for the Aug. 20 issue of the Review.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!