Coming events for May 5, 2022

MAY 4

GVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING

The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will hold its annual meeting in the community room of the Gordonsville Library, 319 N. Main St., Gordonsville, Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. Included in the agenda will be election of officers for the upcoming year. Anyone interested in supporting the library is invited to attend.

MAY 5

MONTPELIER DAR MEETING

The Montpelier Chapter DAR will meet Thursday May 5, at 10 a.m. at Hebron Church in Madison.

TAYLOR PARK CONCERTS

Orange Downtown Alliance (LoveOrangeVA) kicks off its Music on Main summer concert series Thursday, May 5, with Laissez Foure peforming jazz in Taylor Park, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The concert is free. Additional concerts will feature: Val Smith and Joe Zauner (bluegrass) July 7; Jennings and Friends (Afrolachian and blues) Aug. 4; Piney Woods Gals and Phil (Americana and Irish) Oct. 6. The concert series is presented in partership with the Town of Orange and through grant funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts. For additional information, call (540) 672-2540.

MAY 6

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

Grace Baptist Church invites all members of the Orange community to join them for a time of prayer on Thursday, May 6, beginning at noon and ending at 1 p.m. at Leland Madison Memorial Park at the intersection of Route 20 and Clifton Road. Prayer will be offered publicly for foreign missions, our nation, our churches, our homes, and for all saints. There will be a lunch provided following the prayer time.

MAY 7

FOWB DINNER AND SPEAKER

Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host a dinner and speaker event at The Cove at Fawn Lake on Saturday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m. The speaker will be John Hennessy, recently retired chief historian with the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. Guests will choose their meal option when they RSVP online. Tickets are $36 (plus processing fee) until April 13. After then, tickets will be $46 (plus processing fee) per person. Tickets may be ordered at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5409343.

Children’s Civil War Camp

Friends of Cedar Mountain are offering a children’s Civil War camp Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 6-12 years at Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpeper. Campers will enlist in a military unit alongside living historians to learn about camp life and military maneuvers. Activities include soldiers’ drills, equipment handling, and experiences of life during the Civil War, and wrap up with a mock battle. Adults accompanying campers are invited to join a Friends of Cedar Mountain historian on a guided two-hour tour of the battlefield from 10:30 a.m. to roughly 12:30 p.m. The camp is offered by members of the Valley Guards 10th Virginia Infantry Regiment, an educational living history unit with members from across the Piedmont and Shenandoah Valley. Register for camp and for the guided battlefield tour for adults at info@friendsofcedarmountain.org. For more information, visit friendsofcedarmountain.org/childrens-civil-war-camp.

ST. ISIDORE YARD SALE

St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church on Route 15 will hold its annual spring yard sale Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will support the church’s Coats for Kids effort and other projects that benefit the community.

MAY 10

THRIVE BEYOND 55

Orange County Triad will present THRIVE BEYOND 55; a health, safety, and crime prevention conference specifically designed for citizens 55 and older. Admission is free but registration is required as there is limited seating. Lunch is provided. The event will be held Thursday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Church and is open to all--whether they live in LOW or not. To register, email OCTriad@gmail.com with your full name or call (540) 661-6156 and leave your full name and a contact number. Registration is open until April 27 or until capacity has been reached.

RRCS BOARD MEETING

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, May 10, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at (540) 825-3100, extension 3213.

May 11

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. for club member Nancy Goodloe’s fun box game. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

MAY 12

YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT @ THE MUSIC ROOM

The Music Room at 135 East Main Street, Orange, will host a young people’s concert Thursday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. Using Bach’s Art of the Fugue, conductor Dr. Benjamin Bergey pops the hood on classical music, helping us understand how it works and how it’s played. Blue Ridge Area Virginia Youth Orchestra students and youngsters are invited to sit down front to ask questions and make comments. The concert is free and open to all.

MAY 13

ARTISTS’ CALL

As the Town of Orange celebrates 150 years, The Arts Center in Orange seeks original artworks inspired by the community’s presidential past. In partnership with the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, this exhibition is an opportunity for artists to share their unique interpretations of local history. Each artist whose work is selected for exhibition will receive an honorarium of $150. For additional informaiton or to submit a work, visit https://www.artscenterinorange.com/open-calls/historical-reference.

MAY 14

MADISON 4-H YARD SALE

Madison County 4-H will be having a yard sale Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. The yard sale will be at the Young Farmer’s grounds in Madison behind the Madison County High School. All proceeds go for a new wash rack. Donations will be gladly accepted. Contact Susan Apel for more info at (540) 718-4943.

MAY 15

BENEFIT FOR UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

A piano concert benefiting Ukrainian children who have fled to Poland will be held Sunday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m., at The Music Room on Main Street in Orange. The concert features Ukrainian-born pianist Stanislav Khristenko and funds from the event will provide for medical care, education, food and more for Ukrainian children taking refuge in Poland. Champagne reception and concert tickets are $150, with donor and sponsorship levels available. For tickets or more information, visit www.chopininbarboursville.org.

MAY 17 - 19

DMV CONNECT

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect services Tuesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.., at the Gordon Building, located at 112 West Main Street, Orange, Virginia. Services will be by appointment only and can only be made online at www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices.

THROUGH MAY 18

OES GIFTING CALENDAR FUNDRAISER

The Orange Elementary School Parents Group is hosting a gifting calendar fundraiser. Every calendar weekday, from April 18 to May 18, will be filled with gift certificates from Orange County and Central Virginia businesses to be given away in a daily drawing. To view the fundraiser and purchase tickets, visit: https://go.rallyup.com/orange-elementary. One ticket will be drawn every weekday morning at the school and the winner will be gifted all items listed on that calendar day. Tickets are only $10 per entry. Drawings will be held at OES every weekday morning. Watch live on the OES Facebook page (www.facebook.com/OESCheetahChat). This is a parent-run fundraiser. All proceeds go directly to Orange Elementary School.

MAY 21

FAMILY FUN DAY

The Barboursville Ruritan Club will celebrate the 94th national Ruritan birthday with a family fun day Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Center. The day will feature games, face painting and more. The event is free and the public is invited.

MAY 22

BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SPRING CONCERT

The Blue Ridge Chorale will present its spring concert Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. Spring Concert. The Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert is a free event and will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West Street.

May 25, June 15

Summer in a Jar

Home Food Preservation Classes

Ever wonder how to preserve those great garden fruits and vegetables? Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering hands-on food preservation workshops that will teach the basics of canning, including how to use pressure canners and water bath canners to preserve green beans and strawberry jam. The first class will be held Wednesday, May 25, at the Grace Episcopal Church in Stanardsville from 6 to 8:30 p.m. It will cover the use of the water bath canner to preserve strawberry jam. Wednesday, June 15, the class will feature using a pressure canner to safely preserve green beans. This class will be held at the Madison Extension Office from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee for each class. For more information or to register for either or both classes, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.

THROUGH JUNE 1

ORANGE YOUTH FOOTBALL REGISTRATION

Orange Youth Football is holding early-bird registration for the coming season from May 1 to June 1. The early-bird cost is $125 for those ages 5 to 11. After the June 1 deadline, the cost increases to $150. Visit www.orangeyouthfootball.org for information or to register.

JUNE 6 - 17

PERSONAL CARE AIDE COURSE

The Orange County Social Services’ Adult Education program is offering a personal care aide/direct care course June 6 to June 17 at the Orange County DSS office. The cost is $225 and participants must pass a background check. The class is 40 hours, Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. for two weeks. There are no make-up days. Only six spaces are available. To register or for more information, call (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

JUNE 15

4-H DAIRY MONTH POSTER CONTEST

Virginia 4-H members are encouraged to participate in the 2022 June Dairy Month 4-H Poster Contest to promote milk and milk products and their health benefits. Prizes range from $50 to $100. Entries must be submitted by June 15. Visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GVAGMYs5erqYHfuIvsrIxk7B5_IzJ5Ni/view to enter.

JUNE 19

OCAAHS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The Orange County African American Historical Society will host live and virtual Juneteenth celebrations, highlighted by the June 19 dedication of the new commemorative park in downtown Orange. Virtual programs begin Wednesday, June 1, and continue each week through July 6.The dedication will take place at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at 138 West Church Street, Orange. The day’s events will begin at 11 a.m. and continue after the dedication ceremony until 5 p.m. All activities are free and the public is invited to attend. For more information and updates, visit www.ocaahs.org.

JULY 13 - 15

ORANGE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

Orange Youth Football will hold football camp July 13 through July 15 at Porterfield Park in Orange. Camp will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and is $25 per child for those ages 5 to 11. Learn blocking, tackling, throwing, catching, stances and more. Register online at www.orangeyouthfootball.org.