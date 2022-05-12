Coming events for May 12, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

CLOVERBUD CAMP REGISTRATION

Registration is underway for 4-H Cloverbud Camp, July 25 – 28 at the Northern Piedmont Center on Route 15. Camp is held from 9 a.m. to noon and the cost is $35. Spaces are limited. Call the Orange County Extension office at (540) 672-1361 or visit the office in the Sedwick Building on Madison Road to register.

MAY 12

YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT AT THE MUSIC ROOM

The Music Room at 135 East Main Street, Orange, will host a young people’s concert Thursday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. Using Bach’s Art of the Fugue, conductor Dr. Benjamin Bergey pops the hood on classical music, helping us understand how it works and how it’s played. Blue Ridge Area Virginia Youth Orchestra students and youngsters are invited to sit down front to ask questions and make comments. The concert is free and open to all.

MAY 13

ARTISTS’ CALL

As the Town of Orange celebrates 150 years, The Arts Center in Orange seeks original artworks inspired by the community’s presidential past. In partnership with the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, this exhibition is an opportunity for artists to share their unique interpretations of local history. Each artist whose work is selected for exhibition will receive an honorarium of $150. For additional information or to submit a work, visit https://www.artscenterinorange.com/open-calls/historical-reference.

MAY 14

MADISON 4-H YARD SALE

Madison County 4-H will be having a yard sale Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The yard sale will be at the Young Farmer’s grounds in Madison behind the Madison County High School. All proceeds go for a new wash rack. Donations will be gladly accepted. Contact Susan Apel for more info at (540) 718-4943.

MAY 15

BENEFIT FOR UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

A piano concert benefiting Ukrainian children who have fled to Poland will be held Sunday, May 15 at 4:30 p.m., at The Music Room on Main Street in Orange. The concert features Ukrainian-born pianist Stanislav Khristenko and funds from the event will provide for medical care, education, food and more for Ukrainian children taking refuge in Poland. Champagne reception and concert tickets are $150, with donor and sponsorship levels available. For tickets or more information, visit www.chopinin

MAY 17 - 19

DMV CONNECT

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect services Tuesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Gordon Building, at 112 West Main Street, Orange. Services are by appointment only and can be made online at www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices.

MAY 18

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, May 18 for lunch at Michie Tavern in Charlottesville at 11:30 a.m. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

MAY 20

MUSEUM CELEBRATES DOLLEY MADISON’S BIRTHDAY

The James Madison Museum will celebrate Dolley Madison’s birthday with a Zoom presentation May 20, at 6 p.m., titled “Unraveling Yarns About the First Ladies.” The event will feature author Debra Scala Giokas, author of “Ladies, First: Common Threads.” For more information, email jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

FREE CLINIC BENEFIT CONCERT

Sing the Story: A Heritage Choral Concert, presented by the Hartland College Choir, Orange Baptist Church and guest musicians, will be held at Orange Baptist Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. A fifteen-minute sacred piano trio prelude will begin at 7:15 p.m. The concert will celebrate four centuries of religious history in Virginia and donations collected will benefit the Orange County Free Clinic. The church is located at 123 West Main Street Orange. For more information, contact the church at (540) 672-2996 or visit www.obcva.org or www.hartland.edu.

MAY 21

FAMILY FUN DAY

The Barboursville Ruritan Club will celebrate the 94th national Ruritan birthday with a family fun day Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Center. The day will feature games, face painting and more. The event is free and the public is invited.

MAY 22

BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SPRING CONCERT

The Blue Ridge Chorale will present its spring concert Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. Spring Concert. The Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert is a free event and will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West Street.

MAY 25, JUNE 15

Home Food Preservation Classes

Ever wonder how to preserve those great garden fruits and vegetables? Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering hands-on food preservation workshops that will teach the basics of canning, including how to use pressure canners and water bath canners to preserve green beans and strawberry jam. The first class will be held Wednesday, May 25, at the Grace Episcopal Church in Stanardsville from 6 to 8:30 p.m. It will cover the use of the water bath canner to preserve strawberry jam. Wednesday, June 15, the class will feature using a pressure canner to safely preserve green beans. This class will be held at the Madison Extension Office from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee for each class. For more information or to register for either or both classes, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.

May 30

MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE

American Legion Post 156 and Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park on Newton Street, Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. The Orange Community Band will provide music for the ceremony.

JUNE 1

YOUTH FOOTBALL REGISTRATION

Orange Youth Football is holding early-bird registration for the coming season from May 1 to June 1. The early-bird cost is $125 for those ages 5 to 11. After the June 1 deadline, the cost increases to $150. Visit www.orangeyouth

football.org for information or to register.

JUNE 6 - 17

PERSONAL CARE AIDE COURSE

The Orange County Social Services’ Adult Education program is offering a personal care aide/direct care course June 6 to June 17 at the Orange County DSS office. The cost is $225 and participants must pass a background check. The class is 40 hours, Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. for two weeks. There are no make-up days. Only six spaces are available. To register or for more information, call (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

JUNE 8 - 11

OVFC PARADE AND FAIR

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company announces its 2022 parade and fair June 8 - 11. The parade is scheduled Wednesday, June 8 and the fair continues nightly through Saturday, June 11 at OVFC fairgrounds at the corner of Byrd Street and Caroline Street in Orange. For more on the event, visit www.orangevfc.com.

JUNE 12

QUILLING WORKSHOP

The James Madison Museum will host its next quilling workshop (design to be determined) Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Hosted by Paint It Orange, the workshop benefits the museum. Cost is $15 per person and includes all supplies. To RSVP, email jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

JUNE 18

FAMILY FUN DAY

Aging Together will host a family fun day Saturday, June 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Join Aging Together for food, fun, entertainment and more. This is a free event for the community and everyone is welcome. It will be held at Generations Adult Day Center, at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper.

JUNE 19

OCAAHS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The Orange County African American Historical Society will host live and virtual Juneteenth celebrations, highlighted by the June 19 dedication of the new commemorative park in downtown Orange. Virtual programs begin Wednesday, June 1, and continue each week through July 6.The dedication will take place at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at 138 West Church Street, Orange. The day’s events will begin at 11 a.m. and continue after the dedication ceremony until 5 p.m. All activities are free and the public is invited to attend. For more information and updates, visit www.

JUNE 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

JULY 7

TAYLOR PARK CONCERTS

The Orange Downtown Alliance (LoveOrangeVA) Music on Main summer concert series returns to Taylor Park July 7, from from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Val Smith and Joe Zauner (bluegrass) Future concerts include: Jennings and Friends (Afrolachian and blues) Aug. 4; Piney Woods Gals and Phil (Americana and Irish) Oct. 6. The concert series is presented in partnership with the Town of Orange and through grant funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts. For additional information, call (540) 672-2540.

JULY 11

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering a medication aide class beginning July 11. The 68-hour class will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at the social services office. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $570, not including PSI fee. Participants must have a CNA or direct care certificate. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov to register or for more information.

JULY 12

DEMENTIA FRIENDS

Aging Together will hold a dementia friends information session Tuesday, July 12, at noon. The one-hour session will be held in-person at Culpeper Baptist Church at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. The event is free. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 13 - 15

ORANGE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

Orange Youth Football will hold football camp July 13 through July 15 at Porterfield Park in Orange. Camp will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and is $25 per child for those ages 5 to 11. Learn blocking, tackling, throwing, catching, stances and more. Register online at www.orangeyouthfootball.org.

July 21

MENTAL WELLNESS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Aging Together will hold an informational webinar Thursday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The free event is offered for older adults, caregivers and members of the public. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.