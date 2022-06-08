Coming events for June 9, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

JUNE 11

4CP TRIVIA NIGHT

Four County Players will hold trivia night on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage Saturday, June 11, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia experts Miranda Hogan and Michael Silvay will host the event and winning teams will go home with a prize. Tickets are $5 per person and must be purchased by Friday, June 10. No day-of sales or sales at the door. Teams are comprised of two to six people. This is a 21-and-over event. For additional information or to purchase tickets, email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org.

TOWN OF ORANGE SESQUICENTENNIAL

The Town of Orange will celebrate its sesquicentennial Saturday, June 11 with a day of activities and events. The 150th anniversary event will feature food, music, a 5K fun run, a time capsule and fireworks. For information and a schedule of events, visit www.townoforangeva150.com.

BATTLEFIELD HISTORY TOUR

Historian Michael Block, author of “The Carnage was Fearful,” an in depth look at the battle of Cedar Mountain, will lead a guided walking tour of the battlefield Saturday, June 11, beginning at 10 a.m. Block will provide an overview of the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. A donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated. Parking is available at the Friends of Cedar Mountain Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. The two-hour tour begins at 10 a.m. To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

JUNE 12

QUILLING WORKSHOP

The James Madison Museum will host its next quilling workshop (design to be determined) Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Hosted by Paint It Orange, the workshop benefits the museum. Cost is $15 per person and includes all supplies. To RSVP, email jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

BRAVO YOUTH ORCHESTRA CONCERT

BRAVO Youth Orchestra Concert will be held Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m. at the Music Room on Main at 135 East Main Street, Orange. The concert is free and open to the public.

JUNE 14

RRCS BOARD MEETING

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at (540) 825-3100, extension 3213.

JUNE 15

HOME FOOD PRESERVATION CLASSES

Ever wonder how to preserve those great garden fruits and vegetables? Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering hands-on food preservation workshops that will teach the basics of canning, including how to use pressure canners and water bath canners to preserve green beans and strawberry jam. Wednesday, June 15, the class will feature using a pressure canner to safely preserve green beans. This class will be held at the Madison Extension Office from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee. For more information or to register for either or both classes, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, June 15 for lunch at Wood Grill Buffet at 11:30 a.m. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

JUNE 18

FAMILY FUN DAY

Aging Together will host a family fun day Saturday, June 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Join Aging Together for food, fun, entertainment and more. This is a free event for the community and everyone is welcome. It will be held at Generations Adult Day Center, at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper.

JUNE 19

OCAAHS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The Orange County African American Historical Society will host live and virtual Juneteenth celebrations, highlighted by the June 19 dedication of the new commemorative park in downtown Orange. Virtual programs begin Wednesday, June 1, and continue each week through July 6.The dedication will take place at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at 138 West Church Street, Orange. The day’s events will begin at 11 a.m. and continue after the dedication ceremony until 5 p.m. All activities are free and the public is invited to attend. For more information and updates, visit www.ocaahs.org.

LIVE PAINTING PERFORMANCE

The Arts Center in Orange offers artist and musician Darrell Rose in a live painting performance, Sunday, June 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will be held at The Arts Center at 129 East Main Street, Orange. For additional information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com, email info@artscenterinorange.com or call (540) 672-7311.

OCDC Open House & Ice Cream Social

The Orange County Democratic Committee will hold a Juneteenth open house and ice cream social on Sunday, June 19 from 2-4pm at their office located at 111 Chapman Street in Orange. Friends and neighbors are invited to stop in for a complimentary cone and conversation as we celebrate the dedication of the new African American Heritage Park. Visit orangecountydems.org for more information.

JUNE 22

RRRC MEETING

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, 1533 Iris Trail, Midland. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m., June 22. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to www.rrregion.org.

JUNE 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

JULY 7

TAYLOR PARK CONCERTS

The Orange Downtown Alliance (LoveOrangeVA) Music on Main summer concert series returns to Taylor Park July 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Val Smith and Joe Zauner (bluegrass). Future concerts include: Jennings and Friends (Afrolachian and blues) Aug. 4; Piney Woods Gals and Phil (Americana and Irish) Oct. 6. For additional information, call (540) 672-2540.

JULY 11

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of

Social Services Adult Education Program is offering a medication aide class beginning July 11. The 68-hour class will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at the social services office. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $570, not including PSI fee. Participants must have a CNA or direct care certificate. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov to register or for more information.

JULY 12

DEMENTIA FRIENDS

Aging Together will hold a dementia friends information session Tuesday, July 12, at noon. The one-hour session will be held in-person at Culpeper Baptist Church at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. The event is free. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 13 - 15

ORANGE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

Orange Youth Football will hold football camp July 13 through July 15 at Porterfield Park in Orange. Camp will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and is $25 per child for those ages 5 to 11. Learn blocking, tackling, throwing, catching, stances and more. Register online at www.orangeyouthfootball.org.

JULY 17

RVFD PORK BBQ DINNER

The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork barbecue dinner Sunday, July 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund for Light/Air 10. Dine-in or take-out dinners are $15 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pork BBQ with bun, coleslaw, green beans, beverages and dessert.

July 21

MENTAL WELLNESS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Aging Together will hold an informational webinar Thursday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The free event is offered for older adults, caregivers and members of the public. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

July 23

TAPESTRY FESTIVAL

Celebrate the beautiful and unique cultures of people in Orange County during the Tapestry Festival Saturday, July 23, on Short Street in downtown Orange. The event is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. and will feature multicultural food, performances, crafts, music by DJ Marvelous and more. For additionally event information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1169035650528534?active_tab=about.