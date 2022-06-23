Coming events for June 23, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

THROUGH JULY 11

ENGLISH CLASSES FOR ADULTS/CLASES DE INGLES PARA ADULTOS

English classes for adults is being offered at Orange Church of the Nazarene in three sessions, Monday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sessions run from June 20 through July 11; Aug. 1 to Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 through Oct. 3. Childcare is provided. The church is located at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Contact Pastor Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea (540) 642-5078.

Las clases de inglés para adultos se ofrecen en Orange Church of the Nazarene en tres sesiones, los lunes por la noche, de 6 a 8 p.m. Las sesiones van del 20 de junio al 11 de julio; Del 1 de Agosto al 29 de Agosto y de 5 de Septiembre al 3 de Octubre. Cuidado de niños proporcionado. La iglesia está ubicada en 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Comuníquese con la Pastora Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea at (540) 642-5078.

JUNE 22 - 25

O.C. FAIR

The Orange County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Old Gordonsville Road Wednesday, June 22 through Saturday, June 25. Entry Wednesday is free, with the Thursday-Saturday cost $10 for adults (13 and up) and children admitted for free with an accompanying adult. Entry is cash only. No cards accepted.For a line-up of events and activities, and additional information, visit www.orangecountyfairva.com

JUNE 23

FREE INTRODUCTORY SWIM LESSON

From noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23, Powell Wellness Center will host a free swim instruction and water safety session for children and adults. Participants will enjoy a circuit of new swimmer activities in the indoor pool with PWC’s water safety instructors. This free session is part of The World’s Largest Swim Lesson, an annual global promotion of the importance of swim lessons to support water safety. Refreshments will be available. Questions may be addressed to aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org, (540) 445-5383. For additional information, visit powellwellnesscenter.org.

JUNE 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

CPR AND FIRST-AID

A CPR and first-aid class will be held Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange County Social Services office in the Sedwick Building on Madison Road. The cost is $100 per person. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov to register or for more information.

JUNE 25

GERMANNA PUBLIC ACCESS DAY AT SALUBRIA

Join the Germanna Foundation Saturday, June 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Public Access Day event at historic Salubria Manor, located in Stevensburg. The visitor experience will include: hands-on activities for kids, the chance to walk the grounds and tour historic Salubria, learn more about the landscape with staff archaeologist Dr. Eric Larsen and more. No ticket is required to tour the grounds, but inside house tours require a ticket ($10). Tours will take place on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and limited to 15 at a time. Tickets must be purchased in advance--no tour tickets sold on-site. Visit www.germanna.org for additional information.

JUNE 29

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, June 29 when a representative from Dogwood Village of Orange County will be the guest speaker. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

JULY 1

LITERACY COUNCIL BENEFIT

Revalation Vineyards continues its

Book World meets Wine World benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County on Friday, July 1 from, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Author, Melinda O’Neal is professor of music emerita at Dartmouth College, where she taught conducting and theory courses as well as conducted Handel Society and Chamber Singers.She is also artistic director and conductor emerita of Handel Choir of Baltimore and will be at Revalation Vineyards in Madison to play music examples, discuss and read from her book, “Experiencing Berlioz: A Listener’s Companion.” Books will be available at the event for signing and sales. Gather at 4:30 p.m. to meet the author prior to the reading at 5:30 p.m. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for sale. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd., Madison. For additional information, call 540-407-1236, email info@revalationvineyards.com or visit www.revalationvineyards.com.

JULY 7

TAYLOR PARK CONCERTS

The Orange Downtown Alliance (LoveOrangeVA) Music on Main summer concert series returns to Taylor Park July 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Val Smith and Joe Zauner (bluegrass). Future concerts include: Jennings and Friends (Afrolachian and blues) Aug. 4; Piney Woods Gals and Phil (Americana and Irish) Oct. 6. For additional information, call (540) 672-2540.

JULY 11

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of

Social Services Adult Education Program is offering a medication aide class beginning July 11. The 68-hour class will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at the social services office. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $570, not including PSI fee. Participants must have a CNA or direct care certificate. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov to register or for more information.

JULY 12

DEMENTIA FRIENDS

Aging Together will hold a dementia friends information session Tuesday, July 12, at noon. The one-hour session will be held in-person at Culpeper Baptist Church at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. The event is free. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 13 - 15

ORANGE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

Orange Youth Football will hold football camp July 13 through July 15 at Porterfield Park in Orange. Camp will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and is $25 per child for those ages 5 to 11. Learn blocking, tackling, throwing, catching, stances and more. Register online at www.orangeyouthfootball.org.

JULY 17

RVFD PORK BBQ DINNER

The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork barbecue dinner Sunday, July 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund for Light/Air 10. Dine-in or take-out dinners are $15 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pork BBQ with bun, coleslaw, green beans, beverages and dessert.

JULY 21

MENTAL WELLNESS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Aging Together will hold an informational webinar Thursday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The free event is offered for older adults, caregivers and members of the public. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 23

TAPESTRY FESTIVAL

Celebrate the beautiful and unique cultures of people in Orange County during the Tapestry Festival Saturday, July 23, on Short Street in downtown Orange from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will feature multicultural food, performances, crafts, music by DJ Marvelous and more. For additional event information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1169035650528534?active_tab=about.

AUG. 2 – SEPT. 9

NURSE AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering nurse aide class beginning Aug. 2. The class will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Aug. 2 through Sept. 9 at Dogwood Village of Orange County, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with clinicals from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $975. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information.

AUG. 12

CONNECTORANGE EVENT

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host the first ConnectOrange Community Showcase. This family-friendly event is designed to help connect local business to the community. The ConnectOrange Community Showcase is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, at Booster Park, located at 11177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange. Both businesses and nonprofits are invited to participate. Vendors can display and sell products, set up appointments, distribute literature to highlight services offered, and advertise current job openings. The deadline for vendor registration is Friday, July 29. Sponsor opportunities are available. To ensure maximum publicity for business, sponsorship requests must be received by Friday, July 15. Those interested in registering, and those with questions, should contact the Orange County Chamber of Commerce at (540) 672-5216 or orangevadirector@gmail.com.