Coming events for June 2, 2022

JUNE 2

“HISTORICAL REFERENCE” OPENING RECEPTION

The Arts Center in Orange announces the opening of its latest exhibit, “Historical Reference” Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. As the Town of Orange celebrates 150 years, The Arts Center in Orange will display original artworks inspired by the area’s presidential past. In partnership with the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, this exhibition is an opportunity for artists to share their unique interpretations of local history. The reception is free and open to the public and will be held at The Arts Center at 129 East Main Street, Orange. For additional information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com, email info@artscenterinorange.com or call (540) 672-7311.

JUNE 3

Book World Meets Wine World BENEFIT

Join “Publishable by Death” author Andi Cumbo-Floyd at Revalation Vineyards in Madison for Book World meets Wine World, a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County Friday, June 3. Cumbo-Floyd began her career as a creative non-fiction writer and more recently is writing historically-based mystery fiction novels under the pen name ACF Bookens. The author will be selling and signing books, reading from her latest work at 5:30 p.m. and then will host a question-and-answer session. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be available for sale. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Rd., Madison and can be reached by calling (540) 407-1236, at info@revalationvineyards.com or ww.revalationvineyards.com.

JUNE 4

WOMAN’S CLUB YARD SALE

The Woman’s Club of Orange will hold a yard sale (rain or shine) Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. until noon at 204 Selma Road, directly across from Orange County High School. Funds raised at the yard sale will support community groups through local programs and activities for youth.

RURITAN YARD SALE AND BREAKFAST

The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold a yard sale and breakfast Saturday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to noon. Table rental is $5 and can be reserved by calling (540) 854-5026. The breakfast buffet, which includes eggs, sausage, pancakes, apples, potatoes, biscuits, gravy and drinks, is $10 for adults and $3 for children. The event will be held rain or shine.

ROCKWATER 5K RACE

Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center (PWC), this (5K) race at Rockwater Park in Culpeper is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Proceeds from the race will help support Powell Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. Questions may be directed to Whitney Propps, wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or (540) 445-5388. Online registration at www.runsignup.com/Race/VA/Culpeper/Powell Wellness Center Rockwater5k.

JUNE 6 - 17

PERSONAL CARE AIDE COURSE

The Orange County Social Services’ Adult Education program is offering a personal care aide/direct care course June 6 to June 17 at the Orange County DSS office. The cost is $225 and participants must pass a background check. The class is 40 hours, Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. for two weeks. There are no make-up days. Only six spaces are available. To register or for more information, call (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

June 7

Women’s health presentation

Christy Amos and Kelsey Woycik, certified physician assistants with UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Obstetrics & Gynecology, will discuss menopause and options, safety and indications related to hormone replacement therapy Tuesday, June 7, at 12:15 p.m. at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper. A question and answer session will follow. This is a free event. Masks are encouraged. Questions about the session may be addressed to PWC medical program manager Whitney Propps at (540) 445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org

STAGE ALIVE CONCERT

Stage Alive Community Concert Association presents America’s Sweethearts in concert Tuesday, June 7, at Culpeper County High School. This concert was postponed from March 12 due to weather. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30. Tickets at the door are $25 or 2022-23 season tickets (on sale in the foyer) are $75. Reminisce and enjoy the swinging sounds of this close-harmony group singing vintage songs from the mid-20th century. For more information, call (540) 972-7117.

JUNE 8 - 11

OVFC FAIR

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company announces its 2022 fair June 8 - 11. There is no parade this year. The carnival begins Wednesday, June 8 and continues nightly through Saturday, June 11 at OVFC fairgrounds at the corner of Berryhill Road and Caroline Street in Orange. For more on the event, visit www.orangevfc.com.

JUNE 8

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, June 8 for a visit to the home of club member Jim Lillard. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

JUNE 11

4CP TRIVIA NIGHT

Four County Players will hold trivia night on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage Saturday, June 11, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia experts Miranda Hogan and Michael Silvay will host the event and winning teams will go home with a prize. Tickets are $5 per person and must be purchased by Friday, June 10. No day-of sales or sales at the door. Teams are comprised of two to six people. This is a 21-and-over event. For additional information or to purchase tickets, email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org.

Town of Orange Sesquicentennial

The Town of Orange will celebrate its sesquicentennial Saturday, June 11 with a day of activities and events. The 150th anniversary event will feature food, music, a 5K fun run, a time capsule and fireworks. For information and a schedule of events, visit www.townoforangeva150.com.

Battlefield history tour

Historian Michael Block, author of “The Carnage was Fearful,” an in depth look at the battle of Cedar Mountain, will lead a guided walking tour of the battlefield Saturday, June 11, beginning at 10 a.m. Block will provide an overview of the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. A donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated. Parking is available at the Friends of Cedar Mountain Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. The two-hour tour begins at 10 a.m. To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

JUNE 12

QUILLING WORKSHOP

The James Madison Museum will host its next quilling workshop (design to be determined) Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Hosted by Paint It Orange, the workshop benefits the museum. Cost is $15 per person and includes all supplies. To RSVP, email jamesmadisonmuseum@gmail.com.

BRAVO YOUTH ORCHESTRA CONCERT

BRAVO Youth Orchestra Concert will be held Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m. at the Music Room on Main at 135 East Main Street, Orange. The concert is free and open to the public.

June 14

RRCS BOARD MEETING

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at (540) 825-3100, extension 3213.

JUNE 15

HOME FOOD PRESERVATION CLASSES

Ever wonder how to preserve those great garden fruits and vegetables? Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering hands-on food preservation workshops that will teach the basics of canning, including how to use pressure canners and water bath canners to preserve green beans and strawberry jam. Wednesday, June 15, the class will feature using a pressure canner to safely preserve green beans. This class will be held at the Madison Extension Office from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee. For more information or to register for either or both classes, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.

JUNE 18

FAMILY FUN DAY

Aging Together will host a family fun day Saturday, June 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Join Aging Together for food, fun, entertainment and more. This is a free event for the community and everyone is welcome. It will be held at Generations Adult Day Center, at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper.

JUNE 19

OCAAHS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The Orange County African American Historical Society will host live and virtual Juneteenth celebrations, highlighted by the June 19 dedication of the new commemorative park in downtown Orange. Virtual programs begin Wednesday, June 1, and continue each week through July 6.The dedication will take place at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at 138 West Church Street, Orange. The day’s events will begin at 11 a.m. and continue after the dedication ceremony until 5 p.m. All activities are free and the public is invited to attend. For more information and updates, visit www.ocaahs.org.

LIVE PAINTING PERFORMANCE

The Arts Center in Orange offers artist and musician Darrell Rose in a live painting performance, Sunday, June 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will be held at The Arts Center at 129 East Main Street, Orange. For additional information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com, email info@artscenterinorange.com or call (540) 672-7311.

JUNE 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

JULY 7

TAYLOR PARK CONCERTS

The Orange Downtown Alliance (LoveOrangeVA) Music on Main summer concert series returns to Taylor Park July 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Val Smith and Joe Zauner (bluegrass). Future concerts include: Jennings and Friends (Afrolachian and blues) Aug. 4; Piney Woods Gals and Phil (Americana and Irish) Oct. 6. The concert series is presented in partnership with the Town of Orange and through grant funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts. For additional information, call (540) 672-2540.

JULY 11

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offernig a medication aide class beginning July 11. The 68-hour class will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at the social services office. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $570, not including PSI fee. Participants must have a CNA or direct care certificate. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov to register or for more information.

JULY 12

DEMENTIA FRIENDS

Aging Together will hold a dementia friends information session Tuesday, July 12, at noon. The one-hour session will be held in-person at Culpeper Baptist Church at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. The event is free. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 13 - 15

ORANGE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

Orange Youth Football will hold football camp July 13 through July 15 at Porterfield Park in Orange. Camp will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and is $25 per child for those ages 5 to 11. Learn blocking, tackling, throwing, catching, stances and more. Register online at www.orangeyouthfootball.org.

July 21

MENTAL WELLNESS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Aging Together will hold an informational webinar Thursday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The free event is offered for older adults, caregivers and members of the public. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

July 23

TAPESTRY FESTIVAL

Celebrate the beautiful and unique cultures of people in Orange County during the Tapestry Festival Saturday, July 23, on Short Street in downtown Orange. The event is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. and will feature multicultural food, performances, crafts, music by DJ Marvelous and more. For additionaly event information, visit www.facebook.com/events/

1169035650528534?active_tab=about.