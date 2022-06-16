Coming events for June 16, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

JUNE 15

HOME FOOD PRESERVATION CLASSES

Ever wonder how to preserve those great garden fruits and vegetables? Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering hands-on food preservation workshops that will teach the basics of canning, including how to use pressure canners and water bath canners to preserve green beans and strawberry jam. Wednesday, June 15, the class will feature using a pressure canner to safely preserve green beans. This class will be held at the Madison Extension Office from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee. For more information or to register for either or both classes, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.

JUNE 16

GORDONSVILLE GRAYS

The monthly meetings of the Gordonsville Grays, Camp 2301, Sons of Confederate Veterans, are held the third Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. For information call (757) 831-0776 or (540) 748-4141.

JUNE 18

FAMILY FUN DAY

Aging Together will host a family fun day Saturday, June 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Join Aging Together for food, fun, entertainment and more. This is a free event for the community and everyone is welcome. It will be held at Generations Adult Day Center, at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper.

JUNE 19

OCAAHS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The Orange County African American Historical Society will host live and virtual Juneteenth celebrations, highlighted by the June 19 dedication of the new commemorative park in downtown Orange. Virtual programs begin Wednesday, June 1, and continue each week through July 6. The dedication will take place at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at 138 West Church Street, Orange. The day’s events will begin at 11 a.m. and continue after the dedication ceremony until 5 p.m. All activities are free and the public is invited to attend. For more information and updates, visit www.ocaahs.org.

LIVE PAINTING PERFORMANCE

The Arts Center in Orange offers artist and musician Darrell Rose in a live painting performance, Sunday, June 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will be held at The Arts Center at 129 East Main Street, Orange. For additional information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com, email info@artscenterinorange.com or call (540) 672-7311.

OCDC OPEN HOUSE & ICE CREAM SOCIAL

The Orange County Democratic Committee will hold a Juneteenth open house and ice cream social on Sunday, June 19 from 2 - 4 p.m. at their office located at 111 Chapman Street in Orange. Friends and neighbors are invited to stop in for a complimentary cone and conversation as we celebrate the dedication of the new African American Heritage Park. Visit orangecountydems.org for more information.

June 20 - July 11

English classes for adults/Clases de ingles para adultos

English classes for adults is being offered at Orange Church of the Nazarene in three sessions, Monday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sessions run from June 20 through July 11; Aug. 1 to Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 through Oct. 3. Childcare is provided. The church is located at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Contact Pastor Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea (540) 642-5078.

Las clases de inglés para adultos se ofrecen en Orange Church of the Nazarene en tres sesiones, los lunes por la noche, de 6 a 8 p.m. Las sesiones van del 20 de junio al 11 de julio; Del 1 de Agosto al 29 de Agosto y de 5 de Septiembre al 3 de Octubre. Cuidado de niños proporcionado. La iglesia está ubicada en 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Comuníquese con la Pastora Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea at (540) 642-5078.

JUNE 22

RRRC MEETING

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, 1533 Iris Trail, Midland. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m., June 22. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to www.rrregion.org.

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, June 22 when club member Nancy Goodloe presents her fun “Box Game.” The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

June 22 - 25

O.C. Fair

The Orange County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Old Gordonsville Road Wednesday, June 22 through Saturday, June 25. Entry Wednesday is free, with the Thursday-Saturday cost $10 for adults (13 and up) and children admitted for free with an accompanying adult. Entry is cash only. No cards accepted.For a line-up of events and activities, and additional information, visit www.orange

June 23

Free introductory swim lesson

From noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23, Powell Wellness Center will host a free swim instruction and water safety session for children and adults. Participants will enjoy a circuit of new swimmer activities in the indoor pool with PWC’s water safety instructors. This free session is part of The World’s Largest Swim Lesson, an annual global promotion of the importance of swim lessons to support water safety. Refreshments will be available. Questions may be addressed to aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org, (540) 445-5383. For additional information, visit powellwellnesscenter.org.

JUNE 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

CPR AND FIRST-AID

A CPR and first-aid class will be held Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange County Social Services office in the Sedwick Building on Madison Road. The cost is $100 per person. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov to register or for more information.

JULY 7

TAYLOR PARK CONCERTS

The Orange Downtown Alliance (LoveOrangeVA) Music on Main summer concert series returns to Taylor Park July 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Val Smith and Joe Zauner (bluegrass). Future concerts include: Jennings and Friends (Afrolachian and blues) Aug. 4; Piney Woods Gals and Phil (Americana and Irish) Oct. 6. For additional information, call (540) 672-2540.

JULY 11

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of

Social Services Adult Education Program is offering a medication aide class beginning July 11. The 68-hour class will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at the social services office. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $570, not including PSI fee. Participants must have a CNA or direct care certificate. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov to register or for more information.

JULY 12

DEMENTIA FRIENDS

Aging Together will hold a dementia friends information session Tuesday, July 12, at noon. The one-hour session will be held in-person at Culpeper Baptist Church at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. The event is free. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 13 - 15

ORANGE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

Orange Youth Football will hold football camp July 13 through July 15 at Porterfield Park in Orange. Camp will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and is $25 per child for those ages 5 to 11. Learn blocking, tackling, throwing, catching, stances and more. Register online at www.orangeyouthfootball.org.

JULY 17

RVFD PORK BBQ DINNER

The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork barbecue dinner Sunday, July 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund for Light/Air 10. Dine-in or take-out dinners are $15 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pork BBQ with bun, coleslaw, green beans, beverages and dessert.

JULY 21

MENTAL WELLNESS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Aging Together will hold an informational webinar Thursday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The free event is offered for older adults, caregivers and members of the public. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 23

TAPESTRY FESTIVAL

Celebrate the beautiful and unique cultures of people in Orange County during the Tapestry Festival Saturday, July 23, on Short Street in downtown Orange from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will feature multicultural food, performances, crafts, music by DJ Marvelous and more. For additional event information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1169035650528534?active_tab=about.

AUG. 2 – SEPT. 9

NURSE AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering nurse aide class beginning Aug. 2. The class will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Aug. 2 through Sept. 9 at Dogwood Village of Orange County, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with clinicals from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $975. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information.