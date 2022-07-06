Coming events for July 7, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

JULY 7

TAYLOR PARK CONCERT

The Orange Downtown Alliance (LoveOrangeVA) Music on Main summer concert series returns to Taylor Park July 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with Val Smith and Joe Zauner (bluegrass). Future concerts include: Jennings and Friends (Afrolachian and blues) Aug. 4; Piney Woods Gals and Phil (Americana and Irish) Oct. 6. For additional information, call (540) 672-2540.

JULY 9

Battlefield history tour

Join a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) historian for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the August 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour is Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to noon and a $10 A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. For additional information or to register, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

JULY 11

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of

Social Services Adult Education Program is offering a medication aide class beginning July 11. The 68-hour class will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at the social services office. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $570, not including PSI fee. Participants must have a CNA or direct care certificate. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov to register or for more information.

JULY 12

DEMENTIA FRIENDS

Aging Together will hold a dementia friends information session Tuesday, July 12, at noon. The one-hour session will be held in-person at Culpeper Baptist Church at 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. The event is free. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

RRCS MEETING

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, July 12, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at (540) 825-3100, extension 3213.

JULY 13

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, July 11 to travel JT’s Bourbon Street Grill for lunch. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

JULY 15-30

SHAKESPEARE AT THE RUINS

William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” opens July 15 and runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at the historic Barboursville Ruins through July 30. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with performances starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online or through the theater’s box office. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All seats are general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Four County Box Office at (540) 832-5355, visit their website at www.fourcp.org, or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.

JULY 16

MONTPELIER RESTORATION TOUR

Join Montpelier architecture and historic preservation staff to take a behind-the-scenes look inside the house at wallpaper evidence, profile ghosts, and other architectural elements that provide a deep dive into the discoveries that influenced one of the most extensive restorations at a presidential home. The tour is approximately one hour and space is limited. To register or for more information, visit www.montpelier.org.

JULY 17

RVFD PORK BBQ DINNER

The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork barbecue dinner Sunday, July 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund for Light/Air 10. Dine-in or take-out dinners are $15 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pork BBQ with bun, coleslaw, green beans, beverages and dessert.

JULY 21

MENTAL WELLNESS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Aging Together will hold an informational webinar Thursday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The free event is offered for older adults, caregivers and members of the public. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 23

TAPESTRY FESTIVAL

Celebrate the beautiful and unique cultures of people in Orange County during the Tapestry Festival Saturday, July 23, on Short Street in downtown Orange from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will feature multicultural food, performances, crafts, music by DJ Marvelous and more. For additional event information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1169035650528534?active_tab=about.

JULY 24-25

4CP AUDITIONS

Four County Players announces auditions for Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m. and Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. in the Cellar in Barboursville. Callbacks (if needed) will be Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Rehearsals begin in early August and performances run Oct. 7 - 23. Actors ages 18 and up are welcome to audition. All roles are available. Sides are available at http://shorturl.at/hxKOQ. To audition, RSVP to https://forms.gle/xiXTurqCmmErtdaB8. No walk-in auditions permitted. Technical difficulties, or questions about the process? Email auditions@fourcp.org or Gary at gary@fourcp.org.

July 28-30

Cedar Mountain History Seminar

Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will host a history seminar in Culpeper, July 28-30 to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the August 9, 1862 battle. Presentations exploring regiment experiences, to period photography, to medical care, and more will be offered on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday evening will feature dinner and a keynote presentation by historian and author Jeffrey Wert. Morning presentations on Friday and Saturday will be followed by afternoon guided tours. On Friday, July 29, an afternoon walking tour will explore historic downtown Culpeper. and a bus tour following the Confederate approach to the battle will be available. On Saturday, July 30, the afternoon tour will be at Cedar Mountain Battlefield. For details and registration, visit www.friendsofcedarmountain.org/history-seminar-7-2022/

AUG. 2 – SEPT. 9

NURSE AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering nurse aide class beginning Aug. 2. The class will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Aug. 2 through Sept. 9 at Dogwood Village of Orange County, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with clinicals from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $975. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information.

AUG. 12

CONNECTORANGE EVENT

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host the first ConnectOrange Community Showcase. This family-friendly event is designed to help connect local business to the community. The ConnectOrange Community Showcase is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, at Booster Park, located at 11177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange. Both businesses and nonprofits are invited to participate. Vendors can display and sell products, set up appointments, distribute literature to highlight services offered, and advertise current job openings. The deadline for vendor registration is Friday, July 29. Sponsor opportunities are available. To ensure maximum publicity for business, sponsorship requests must be received by Friday, July 15. Those interested in registering, and those with questions, should contact the Orange County Chamber of Commerce at (540) 672-5216 or orangevadirector@gmail.com.

AUG. 18

OC REPUBLICAN MEETING

The Orange County Republican Committee will meet Thursday, August 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Lafayette Station, 26322 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville.