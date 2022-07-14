Coming events for July 14, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

JULY 15-30

SHAKESPEARE AT THE RUINS

William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” opens July 15 and runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at the historic Barboursville Ruins through July 30. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with performances starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online or through the theater’s box office. Tickets must be purchased in advance. All seats are general admission. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Four County Box Office at (540) 832-5355, visit their website at www.fourcp.org, or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.

JULY 16

MONTPELIER RESTORATION TOUR

Join Montpelier architecture and historic preservation staff to take a behind-the-scenes look inside the house at wallpaper evidence, profile ghosts, and other architectural elements that provide a deep dive into the discoveries that influenced one of the most extensive restorations at a presidential home. The tour is approximately one hour and space is limited. To register or for more information, visit www.montpelier.org.

JULY 17

RVFD PORK BBQ DINNER

The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pork barbecue dinner Sunday, July 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund for Light/Air 10. Dine-in or take-out dinners are $15 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. The menu includes pork BBQ with bun, coleslaw, green beans, beverages and dessert.

JULY 20

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, July 20 for musical entertainment from Keith Campbell. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

JULY 21

MENTAL WELLNESS FOR OLDER ADULTS

Aging Together will hold an informational webinar Thursday, July 21, at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The free event is offered for older adults, caregivers and members of the public. Visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs to register.

JULY 23

TAPESTRY FESTIVAL

Celebrate the beautiful and unique cultures of people in Orange County during the Tapestry Festival Saturday, July 23, on Short Street in downtown Orange from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will feature multicultural food, performances, crafts, music by DJ Marvelous and more. For additional event information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1169035650528534?active_tab=about.

JULY 24-25

4CP AUDITIONS

Four County Players announces auditions for Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m. and Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. in the Cellar in Barboursville. Callbacks (if needed) will be Tuesday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Rehearsals begin in early August and performances run Oct. 7 - 23. Actors ages 18 and up are welcome to audition. All roles are available. Sides are available at http://shorturl.at/hxKOQ. To audition, RSVP to https://forms.gle/xiXTurqCmmErtdaB8. No walk-in auditions permitted. Technical difficulties, or questions about the process? Email auditions@fourcp.org or Gary at gary@fourcp.org.

JULY 27

SOFT PRETZELS IN A BAG FREE PROGRAM

Orange County 4-H is offering a free, upcoming program: Soft Pretzels In A Bag. This free, at-home activity will be a hit for the whole family. All you’ll need is butter, water, and an egg. 4-H will supply the rest. Sign-ups are online at https://tinyurl.com/inabagaug22 and will close July 27 or when spots are filled. Spots are limited. This opportunity is open to Orange County youth and adults. Pick up materials Aug. 3 - 4.

JULY 28-30

CEDAR MOUNTAIN HISTORY SEMINAR

Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will host a history seminar in Culpeper, July 28-30 to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the August 9, 1862 battle. Presentations exploring regiment experiences, to period photography, to medical care, and more will be offered on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday evening will feature dinner and a keynote presentation by historian and author Jeffrey Wert. For details and registration, visit www.friendsofcedarmountain.org/history-seminar-7-2022/

AUG. 2 – SEPT. 9

NURSE AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering nurse aide class beginning Aug. 2. The class will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Aug. 2 through Sept. 9 at Dogwood Village of Orange County, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with clinicals from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no make-up days and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. The cost is $975. Contact Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information.

AUG. 12

CONNECTORANGE EVENT

The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host the first ConnectOrange Community Showcase. This family-friendly event is designed to help connect local business to the community. The ConnectOrange Community Showcase is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, at Booster Park, located at 11177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange. Both businesses and nonprofits are invited to participate. Vendors can display and sell products, set up appointments, distribute literature to highlight services offered, and advertise current job openings. The deadline for vendor registration is Friday, July 29. Sponsor opportunities are available. To ensure maximum publicity for business, sponsorship requests must be received by Friday, July 15. Those interested in registering, and those with questions, should contact the Orange County Chamber of Commerce at (540) 672-5216 or orangevadirector@gmail.com.

AUG. 18

OC REPUBLICAN MEETING

The Orange County Republican Committee will meet Thursday, August 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Lafayette Station, 26322 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville.

SEPT. 7

BRHC FIRST-RESPONDER DINNER

The Bull Run Hunt Club is hosting the inaugural First-Responders’ Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Inskeep Hall located at 12240 Mitchell Road, Mitchells, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Community Bank of the Chesapeake and will include dinner, drinks, and pony rides. All first-responders from Orange, Madison, and Culpeper are invited: fire departments, sheriff departments and police departments to bring the entire family for an evening of good food, fellowship, and fun.

WANTED: VOLUNTEER DRIVERS

Like to help people? Like to drive? Aging Together is seeking volunteer drivers. If you are seeking volunteer opportunities and would like to help older adults or those with disabilities get to doctors appointments, grocery stores, and more, contact Sarah Gillespie of Aging Together at sgillespie@agingtogether.org or (540) 505-5900. Volunteer drivers are needed in Culpeper, Madison and Orange. You decide your schedule and where you would like to volunteer. You can use your own vehicle, or you may choose to use an agency car.