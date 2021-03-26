Combatting COVID: RRHD moving to Phase 1C for vaccinations

Approximately half of Virginia’s population falls within the 1C cohort.

All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers in our community who have been waiting their turn for the vaccine,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District. “We encourage everyone to pre-register, so that when your opportunity comes, you can get your vaccine as quickly as possible.”

Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. To pre-register, or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.

Once an appointment is scheduled, health district officials ask residents to follow a number of guidelines at the vaccination site, including: arriving up to 20 minutes early for the appointment, but no sooner; and be prepared to show your appointment invitation via email or text, or other identification

Pre-registration is required; no walk-ups are permitted.