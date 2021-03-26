Combatting COVID: RRHD moving to Phase 1C for vaccinations

More than 5,200 Orange County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination in March, according to data reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, 13,689 Orange County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 5,117 being fully vaccinated. The overall total represents approximately 36% of the county’s population being at least partly vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that has claimed 34 local lives.
Across the commonwealth, more than 3.1 million Virginians (24%) have been vaccinated with 1.1 million fully inoculated.
Monday afternoon, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District officials announced it would begin vaccinating area residents in Phase 1C, while continuing to vaccinate those in prior phases who register to receive it.
Phase 1a offers vaccines to health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes those 65 and older, frontline essential workers and people aged 16 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness. Phase 1c includes other essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.
Approximately half of Virginia’s population falls within the 1C cohort.
All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to more of the essential workers in our community who have been waiting their turn for the vaccine,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District. “We encourage everyone to pre-register, so that when your opportunity comes, you can get your vaccine as quickly as possible.”
Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. To pre-register, or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.
Once an appointment is scheduled, health district officials ask residents to follow a number of guidelines at the vaccination site, including: arriving up to 20 minutes early for the appointment, but no sooner; and be prepared to show your appointment invitation via email or text, or other identification
Pre-registration is required; no walk-ups are permitted.
Meanwhile, local new COVID-19 case counts continue to remain low, with only two new cases reported Monday after 18 over the weekend. For the past week, 40 new cases were recorded, bringing the March total to 103 and the overall total to 1,954 (as of Monday morning). Orange County hospitalization (83) and death (34) figures remained consistent with no new additions. The last local death was recorded March 8.
Health district officials remind area residents to remember to continue masking and social distancing outside your household. “We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet, so please continue to watch your 3Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance and Wash your hands,” Dr. Greene said.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.