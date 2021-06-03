Citizens can learn more about Wilderness Crossing at town hall

“We’ve finished up round one,” he continued. “We’ve not really had a conversation with [the developers] yet. It was kind of difficult to get people together the first time around and agency employees weren’t there in person. But we’ve progressed beyond that in many ways. So, in June or July, I think it will be a lot different.

Eventually, the proposed rezoning will come before the planning commission for a public hearing and ultimately before the board of supervisors for another hearing and a final vote.

Once the board of supervisors has approved or rejected the conceptual plan, then the process begins again, except this time in miniature.

“A concept plan can include a lot of detail, and the plan for Wilderness Crossing does include more details than most,” Gillespie said. “But for any site to develop they’ll need to go through a site planning process. So, there’s a distinction between the concept plan and the detailed site plan. With the latter type, over a 30-year process, there might be 200 detailed site plans submitted. These will be for pieces and portions of the whole development; maybe a site plan for the medical office campus, or one for Phase One and Two of the town center and we might get one for each of the residential zones.”