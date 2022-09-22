Church events for Sept. 22, 2022

SEPT. 22-25

REVIVAL, HOMECOMING SERVICES: Crooked Run Baptist Church, 7251 James Madison Highway, Rapidan, is celebrating its 250th anniversary in 2022 and will hold revival services at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. The Homecoming worship service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 followed by a fellowship meal. The services are open to all.

SEPT. 24

MUSIC PROGRAM: Bethlehem Methodist Church, 23258 Village Road, Unionville, will host a gospel/bluegrass music program at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jerusalem Ridge will perform and the event is free and open to all. For more information, call (540) 226-1342.

OCT. 15

GOSPEL FESTIVAL AND FISH FRY: Locust Grove Baptist Church, 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange, will host a gospel festival and fish fry from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. This festival will include vendors, food and music.

OCT. 30

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Saint Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, 14414 St. Isidore Way, Orange, will have a 20th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 30. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with a procession honoring St. Isidore. A parish potluck luncheon also will be held. RSVP to (571) 277-7233 by Oct. 15.

NOTICES

GOOD SAMARITAN HOURS: Good Samaritan Inc., located at 105 N. Madison Road, Orange, is open every Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. For assistance or information, call (540) 842-1488.

HOGT SERVICES RESUME: House Of God Tabernacle, at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours. Sunday school will be held at 10:30 a.m. with morning worship following immediately at 11:30 a.m. Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/409497648 or call in: 1-646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 409 497 648.

WEDNESDAY PRAYER, THURSDAY BIBLE STUDY: You are Loved Ministries offer “Parents in Prayer” every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at 119 Chapman St., Orange. Join Pastor Claire Carter and others to pray for children, schools, bus drivers and other members of the community. Bible study will be held each Thursday at 4:30 p.m., with dinner provided. Call (540) 661-2948 for additional information.