Church events for Sept. 15, 2022

SEPT. 17

FAMILY EVENT: Union Grove Christian Church, 3125 Ridge Road, Barboursville, is hosting a family fun event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Games include frisbee golf, super soaker soccer and corn hole, and there will be a water slide. For more information, contact Terry Newton, minister, at (434) 203-3427.

SEPT. 24

MUSIC PROGRAM: Bethlehem Methodist Church, 23258 Village Road, Unionville, will host a gospel/bluegrass music program at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jerusalem Ridge will perform and the event is free and open to all. For more information, call (540) 226-1342.

OCT. 15

GOSPEL FESTIVAL: Locust Grove Baptist Church, 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange, will host a gospel festival starting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15. This festival will include vendors, food and music.

OCT. 30

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Saint Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, 14414 St. Isidore Way, Orange, will have a 20th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 30. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with a procession honoring St. Isidore. A parish potluck luncheon also will be held. RSVP to (571) 277-7233 by Oct. 15.

NOTICES

GOOD SAMARITAN HOURS: Good Samaritan Inc., located at 105 N. Madison Road, Orange, is open every Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. For assistance or information, call (540) 842-1488.

HOGT SERVICES RESUME: House Of God Tabernacle, at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours. Sunday school will be held at 10:30 a.m. with morning worship following immediately at 11:30 a.m. Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/409497648 or call in: 1-646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 409 497 648.

WEDNESDAY PRAYER, THURSDAY BIBLE STUDY: You are Loved Ministries offer “Parents in Prayer” every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at 119 Chapman St., Orange. Join Pastor Claire Carter and others to pray for children, schools, bus drivers and other members of the community. Bible study will be held each Thursday at 4:30 p.m., with dinner provided. Call (540) 661-2948 for additional information.