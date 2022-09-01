Church events for Sept. 1, 2022

SEPT. 6

CHURCH SOCCER LEAGUE DEADLINE: Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will sponsor a fall soccer league for children ages 4 to adult. The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, Sept. 6 and the first game will be held Sunday, Sept. 18. Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is located at 19103 Brick Church Road in Orange. Visit www.ALCF-Orange to sign up or call Pastor/Coach Dwane Pugh with any questions at 672-9867.

SEPT. 9

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD: Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway, Culpeper, will host a workshop Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. for those who organize the packing of shoe box gifts for churches or organizations. For more information, email northcentralvaocc@gmail.com or go to samaritanspurse.org.

SEPT. 11

HOMECOMING SERVICE: Rock Hall Baptist Church will hold its Homecoming service on Sunday, Sept. 11 at noon. Guest preacher Dr. Donald King of Mt. Gilliam Baptist Church in Louisa will conduct the service. Lunch will be offered following the service. For more information, contact (540) 407-0667.

NOTICES

GOOD SAMARITAN HOURS: Good Samaritan Inc., located at 105 North Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours to assist those in need. It will be open every Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. For assistance or information, call (540) 842-1488.

HOGT SERVICES RESUME: House Of God Tabernacle, at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours. Sunday school will be held at 10:30 a.m. with morning worship following immediately at 11:30 a.m. Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/409497648 or call in: 1-646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 409 497 648.

WEDNESDAY PRAYER, THURSDAY BIBLE STUDY: You are Loved Ministries offer “Parents in Prayer” every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at 119 Chapman St., Orange. Join Pastor Claire Carter and others to pray for children, schools, bus drivers and other members of the community. Bible study will be held each Thursday at 4:30 p.m., with dinner provided. Call (540) 661-2948 for additional information.

BLESSED ASSURANCE ENROLLMENT: Blessed Assurance Christian School at North Pamunkey Baptist Church is announcing enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 6, and are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Children must be 2 ½ to 4 years old to attend. To register or for more information, call (540) 854-4847.