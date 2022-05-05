Church bulletins for May 5, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

MAY 6

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

Grace Baptist Church invites all members of the Orange community to join them for a time of prayer on Thursday, May 6, beginning at noon and ending at 1 p.m. at Leland Madison Memorial Park at the intersection of Route 20 and Clifton Road. Prayer will be offered publically for foreign missions, our nation, our churches, our homes, and for all saints. There will be a lunch provided following the prayer time.

MAY 7

ST. ISIDORE YARD SALE

St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church on Route 15 will hold its annual spring yard sale Saturday, May 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will support the church’s Coats for Kids effort and other projects that benefit the community.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

Westover Methodist Church on Route 609 will hold a country breakfast Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit toppings, coffee, tea and juice with funds to beneft the church building fund for Greene Alliance. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.

MAY 11

WBRBA Prayer Luncheon

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. Women’s Auxiliary presents the 44th annual prayer luncheon on Wednesday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center. Donation is $20. Minister Shirley Jones Franklin will be the guest speaker. She is the daughter of Mrs. Rosa Lee Jones.

MAY 22

BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SPRING CONCERT

The Blue Ridge Chorale will present its spring concert Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. The Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert is a free event and will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West Street.

MAY 29

GUEST SPEAKER

Locust Grove Baptist Church Pastor Linwood Smith Sr. will be the guest speaker at Union Bell Baptist Church Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 407 Hollywood Farm Road, Falmouth.