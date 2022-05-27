Church bulletins for May 26, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

MAY 29

GUEST SPEAKER

Locust Grove Baptist Church Pastor Linwood Smith Sr. will be the guest speaker at Union Bell Baptist Church Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 407 Hollywood Farm Road, Falmouth.

HOGT RETURN SERVICE

House Of God Tabernacle, at

109 North Madison Road, Orange, will hold a reopening service Sunday, May 29. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., with worship service at 11:30 a.m. All are invited to join the church for in-building services.

JUNE 1-5

CEDAR GROVE REVIVAL AND HOMECOMING

Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren will hold revival services June 1 through June 3 at 8 p.m. with special music each evening. Homecoming will be held Sunday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. with special music and lunch to follow. Danny Figgins will provide special music for homecoming. Doug Gochenour will be the guest speaker for revival. Cedar Grove is located south of Ruckersville. Turn right at the Food Lion on Route 29 and travel half a mile on Route 607.

JUNE 4

LGBC FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Locust Grove Baptist Church will celebrate with a Friends and Family Celebration Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m. There will be a picnic with a concert by Mike and the Fellas of Woodford and the Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia. This event will happen rain or shine. The church is located at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange.

UKRAINE BENEFIT BBQ

Rhoadesville Baptist Church will hold a barbecue fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian refugees Saturday, June 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. Eat inside the fellowship hall or outside, weather permitting or take-out. Funds raised will support the Goshen Baptist Association benefitting Project Ruth in Bucharest which is housing, feeding and caring for Ukrainian refugees. Donations (12 and older) are $18 and $12 for children under 12. To purchase tickets, email the church at rbc1888@gmail.com.

JUNE 5

Mt. Calvary Anniversary

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will observe rally day, Sunday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. The 144th church anniversary will be celebrated at 3 p.m. with guest preacher, the Rev. Clifton Barnes, interim pastor of the Orange Grove Baptist Church, Unionville. Dinner will not be served.

MT. OLIVE SERVICE

Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will celebrate its annual Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Service Sunday, June 5. The morning service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and be led by the Rev. Earl Bumbrey. The evening service will begin at 2 p.m. with guest minister the Rev. Harold Arrington of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Orange. There will be no repast. Everyone is invited.

JUNE 12

Mount Pisgah Men and Women’s Day

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, will hold Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, June 12, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The guest preacher for the service is Evangelist Tracy Slaughter. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners.

JUNE 20 - 24

BLUE RUN VBS

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m., June 20 to 24, with “Jonah and the Whale” as the theme. VBS is open to children and youth ages 4 through high school. The church is located at 13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Call Linda at (540) 360-8853 for more information.

June 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

JUNE 26

LGBC WOMEN’S DAY

Sunday, June 26, Locust Grove Baptist Church of Orange will celebrate Women’s Day. The 11 a.m. service will feature guest speaker Apostle Shelley Wilson Johnson from Lighthouse Worship Center Ministry in King George. At 3 p.m., Pastor Carolyn W. Fisher and the Queen Esther Baptist Church of Lancaster will be the featured guests. The church is located at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange.

ORANGE NONPROFIT SUPPORTING AID IN AFRICA, UKRAINE

The Orange County-based global food outreach, Stand in Faith Ministries, is adding Ukraine to its countries of aid and continuing its focus in Africa and other regions of associated need. Incorporated as a nonprofit July 4, 2020, Stand in Faith Ministries helps people in need through churches and various ministries in multiple countries. Indigenous pastors and evangelists share the Gospel, food, and other assistance—both inside and outside the church—with integrity and accountability. Stand in Faith Ministries is asking for prayer and financial support—one time gifts as well as ongoing monthly support—to reach people in crisis. Give at donations@standinfaithministries.org, Fundraiser for Stand in Faith Food Ministries on Facebook or send a check to: Stand in Faith Ministries P.O. Box 549 Gordonsville, VA 22942.