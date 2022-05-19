Church bulletins for May 19, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

MAY 20

FREE CLINIC BENEFIT CONCERT AT ORANGE BAPTIST

Sing the Story: A Heritage Choral Concert, presented by the Hartland College Choir, Orange Baptist Church and guest musicians, will be held at Orange Baptist Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. A fifteen-minute sacred piano trio prelude will begin at 7:15 p.m. The concert will celebrate four centuries of religious history in Virginia and donations collected will benefit the Orange County Free Clinic. The church is located at 123 West Main Street Orange. For more information, contact the church at (540) 672-2996 or visit www.obcva.org or www.hartland.edu.

MAY 21 - 22

JESUS JUBILEE

Manna Ministries Church, 7050 Governor Almond Road, Locust Grove, will host a Jesus Jubilee with singing by The Nottingham Four on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, May 22, at 11 a.m. followed by a message from Delmer Duvall of Rising Sun, Maryland. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

MAY 22

BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SPRING CONCERT

The Blue Ridge Chorale will present its spring concert Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. The Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert is a free event and will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West Street.

MAY 29

GUEST SPEAKER

Locust Grove Baptist Church Pastor Linwood Smith Sr. will be the guest speaker at Union Bell Baptist Church Sunday, May 29, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 407 Hollywood Farm Road, Falmouth.

JUNE 4

LGBC FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Locust Grove Baptist Church will celebrate with a Friends and Family Celebration Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m. There will be a picnic with a concert by Mike and the Fellas of Woodford and the Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia. This event will happen rain or shine. The church is located at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange.

JUNE 20 - 24

BLUE RUN VBS

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m., June 20 to 24, with “Jonah and the Whale” as the theme. VBS is open to children and youth ages 4 through high school. The church is located at 13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Call Linda at (540) 360-8853 for more information.

June 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

JUNE 26

LGBC WOMEN’S DAY

Sunday, June 26, Locust Grove Baptist Church of Orange will celebrate Women’s Day. The 11 a.m. service will feature guest speaker Apostle Shelley Wilson Johnson from Lighthouse Worship Center Ministry in King George. At 3 p.m., Pastor Carolyn W. Fisher and the Queen Esther Baptist Church of Lancaster will be the featured guests. The church is located at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange.

ORANGE NONPROFIT SUPPORTING AID IN AFRICA, UKRAINE

The Orange County-based global food outreach, Stand in Faith Ministries, is adding Ukraine to its countries of aid and continuing its focus in Africa and other regions of associated need. Incorporated as a nonprofit July 4, 2020, Stand in Faith Ministries helps people in need through churches and various ministries in multiple countries. Indigenous pastors and evangelists share the Gospel, food, and other assistance—both inside and outside the church—with integrity and accountability. Stand in Faith Ministries is asking for prayer and financial support—one time gifts as well as ongoing monthly support—to reach people in crisis. Give at donations@standinfaithministries.org, Fundraiser for Stand in Faith Food Ministries on Facebook or send a check to: Stand in Faith Ministries P.O. Box 549 Gordonsville, VA 22942.