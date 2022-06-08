Church bulletins for June 9, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

JUNE 11

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

Shady Grove Baptist Church will host a Sunday’s Best free clothes giveaway Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. under a canopy beside the church. Sunday’s Best is a clothes mission of the church. The church is located at 21024 Piney Woods Road, Orange.

COMMUNITY COOKOUT

You Are Loved Ministries is hosting a community cookout Saturday, June 11, at 119 Chapman Street, Orange, from 3 to 5 p.m. Hot dots, chips and drinks provided. Call (540) 661-2948 for more information.

JUNE 12

MEN AND WOMEN’S DAY

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, will hold Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, June 12, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The guest preacher for the service is Evangelist Tracy Slaughter. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners.

JUNE 20-23

ANTIoCH VBS

Antioch Baptist Church will be having Vacation Bible School June 20 to June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening. This year’s theme and Lesson plan is “Legendary Journey to the Hall of Fame” by Mega Sports Camp. For more information and to sign up go to: www.antioch22727.org/vbs-2022-registration or call the Rev. Frank Lewis (540) 661-2071.

JUNE 20 - 24

BLUE RUN VBS

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m., June 20 to 24, with “Jonah and the Whale” as the theme. VBS is open to children and youth ages 4 through high school. The church is located at 13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Call Linda at (540) 360-8853 for more information.

JUNE 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

FISH FRY

Church of the Living God, at 406 North Main Street, Gordonsville, will hold a fish fry Saturday, June 25, beginning at noon. Meals will include fried fish, two sides and cornbread for $12. Proceeds will benefit the church building fund.

JUNE 26

LGBC WOMEN’S DAY

Sunday, June 26, Locust Grove Baptist Church of Orange will celebrate Women’s Day. The 11 a.m. service will feature guest speaker Apostle Shelley Wilson Johnson from Lighthouse Worship Center Ministry in King George. At 3 p.m., Pastor Carolyn W. Fisher and the Queen Esther Baptist Church of Lancaster will be the featured guests. The church is located at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange.

JUNE 27 - JULY 1

NORTH PAMUNKEY VBS

North Pamunkey Baptist church will hold Vacation Bible School June 27 through July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be classes for Preschool through sixth grade. The theme will be “Make Waves: What you do today can change the world around you.” All children are invited.