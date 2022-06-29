Church bulletins for June 30, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

20 DE JUNIO -

11 DE JULIO

CLASES DE INGLES PARA ADULTOS

Las clases de inglés para adultos se ofrecen en Orange Church of the Nazarene en tres sesiones, los lunes por la noche, de 6 a 8 p.m. Las sesiones van del 20 de junio al 11 de julio; Del 1 de Agosto al 29 de Agosto y de 5 de Septiembre al 3 de Octubre. Cuidado de niños proporcionado. La iglesia está ubicada en 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Comuníquese con la Pastora Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea at (540) 642-5078.

English classes for adults is being offered at Orange Church of the Nazarene in three sessions, Monday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sessions run from June 20 through July 11; Aug. 1 to Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 through Oct. 3. Childcare is provided. The church is located at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Contact Pastor Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea at (540) 642-5078.

JUNE 27 - JULY 1

NORTH PAMUNKEY VBS

North Pamunkey Baptist church will hold Vacation Bible School June 27 through July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be classes for Preschool through sixth grade. The theme will be “Make Waves: What you do today can change the world around you.” All children are invited.

JULY 2

SALEM UMC COMMUNITY FUN DAY

Salem United Methodist Church, at 28123 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville, will hold an Independence Day weekend community fun day, Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature live music, a bounce house, petting zoo, food and drink, door prizes and more.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

Westover United Methodist Church will hold a country breakfast at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville Saturday, July 2, from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit toppings, coffee, tea and juice. Cost is $10 for adults. Children 6 and under eat for free. Join us for breakfast and beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

JULY 13 - 15

WBRBA ANNUAL SESSION

The 133rd Annual Session of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. will be held July 13-15 at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The session is open to the public. Registration begins each day at 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. for delegates and any visitors. Lunch will be provided each day. The host church is Antioch Baptist, Madison, with the Rev. Frank Lewis, pastor. For more information or assistance with registration, contact the corresponding secretary, Ms. Cheryl Lightfoot, (540) 825-3938 or email czlight@yahoo.com or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.

NOTICES

HOGT SERVICES RESUME

House Of God Tabernacle, at 109 N Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours. Sunday school will be held at 10:30 a.m. with morning worship following immediately at 11:30 a.m. Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/409497648 or call in: 1- 646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 409 497 648.

GOOD SAMARITAN REOPENING

Good Samaritan Inc., located at 105 North Madison Road, Orange, is reopening June 30 to assist those in need. It will be open every Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For assistance or information, call (540) 842-1488.