Church bulletins for June 23, 2022

20 DE JUNIO -

11 DE JULIO

CLASES DE INGLES PARA ADULTOS

Las clases de inglés para adultos se ofrecen en Orange Church of the Nazarene en tres sesiones, los lunes por la noche, de 6 a 8 p.m. Las sesiones van del 20 de junio al 11 de julio; Del 1 de Agosto al 29 de Agosto y de 5 de Septiembre al 3 de Octubre. Cuidado de niños proporcionado. La iglesia está ubicada en 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Comuníquese con la Pastora Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea at (540) 642-5078.

English classes for adults is being offered at Orange Church of the Nazarene in three sessions, Monday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sessions run from June 20 through July 11; Aug. 1 to Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 through Oct. 3. Childcare is provided. The church is located at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Contact Pastor Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea (540) 642-5078.

THROUGH JUNE 23

ANTIOCH VBS

Antioch Baptist Church will be having Vacation Bible School June 20 to June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening. This year’s theme and Lesson plan is “Legendary Journey to the Hall of Fame” by Mega Sports Camp. For more information and to sign up go to: www.antioch22727.org/vbs-2022-registration or call the Rev. Frank Lewis (540) 661-2071.

THROUGH JUNE 24

BLUE RUN VBS

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m., June 20 to 24, with “Jonah and the Whale” as the theme. VBS is open to children and youth ages 4 through high school. The church is located at 13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Call Linda at (540) 360-8853 for more information.

JUNE 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

FISH FRY

Church of the Living God, at 406 North Main Street, Gordonsville, will hold a fish fry Saturday, June 25, beginning at noon. Meals will include fried fish, two sides and cornbread for $12. Proceeds will benefit the church building fund.

JUNE 26

LGBC WOMEN’S DAY

Sunday, June 26, Locust Grove Baptist Church of Orange will celebrate Women’s Day. The 11 a.m. service will feature guest speaker Apostle Shelley Wilson Johnson from Lighthouse Worship Center Ministry in King George. At 3 p.m., Pastor Carolyn W. Fisher and the Queen Esther Baptist Church of Lancaster will be the featured guests. The church is located at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange.

Ruckersville Baptist Homecoming

Ruckersville Baptist Church is having its homecoming on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. with former pastor, the Rev. Kyle Clements as guest speaker. Special music will be provided by Kumar & Kalyani Jellampalli, followed by lunch.

JUNE 27 - JULY 1

NORTH PAMUNKEY VBS

North Pamunkey Baptist church will hold Vacation Bible School June 27 through July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be classes for Preschool through sixth grade. The theme will be “Make Waves: What you do today can change the world around you.” All children are invited.

JULY 2

SALEM UMC COMMUNITY FUN DAY

Salem United Methodist Church, at 28123 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville, will hold an Independence Day weekend community fun day, Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature live music, a bounce house, petting zoo, food and drink, door prizes and more.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

Westover United Methodist Church will hold a country breakfast at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville Saturday, July 2, from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit toppings, coffee, tea and juice. Cost is $10 for adults. Children 6 and under eat for free.

