Church bulletins for July 7, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

Hasta el

11 DE JULIO

CLASES DE INGLES PARA ADULTOS

Las clases de inglés para adultos se ofrecen en Orange Church of the Nazarene en tres sesiones, los lunes por la noche, de 6 a 8 p.m. Las sesiones van del 20 de junio al 11 de julio; Del 1 de Agosto al 29 de Agosto y de 5 de Septiembre al 3 de Octubre. Cuidado de niños proporcionado. La iglesia está ubicada en 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Comuníquese con la Pastora Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011, or Andrea at (540) 642-5078.

English classes for adults is being offered at Orange Church of the Nazarene in three sessions, Monday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sessions run from June 20 through July 11; Aug. 1 to Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 through Oct. 3. Childcare is provided. The church is located at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. Contact Pastor Pam Edelman at (434) 466-4011.

JULY 11 - 15

GRACE BAPTIST VBS

Grace Baptist Church invites all primary school-aged children through adults for “Kookaburra Coast,” its Vacation Bible School event July 11 through July 15. Children will enjoy a virtual visit to Australia with a safari bounce house, snow cones, popcorn, games, prizes, and Christ honoring fun. Adults will be served a full meal each evening with a blessed time of worshipful stories about God’s Creation. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For additional information, contact Pastor Scott at (540) 604-0323 or pastor-scott@comcast.net.

JULY 13 - 15

WBRBA ANNUAL SESSION

The 133rd Annual Session of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. will be held July 13-15 at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. The session is open to the public. Registration begins each day at 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. for delegates and any visitors. Lunch will be provided each day. The host church is Antioch Baptist, Madison, with the Rev. Frank Lewis, pastor. For more information or assistance with registration, contact the corresponding secretary, Ms. Cheryl Lightfoot, (540) 825-3938 or email czlight@yahoo.com or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.

JULY 16

MAIN UNO YOUTH REUNION

Main Uno Baptist Church on Route 231 will hold a youth reunion paying tribute to the church’s 100th anniversary. The program will be held Saturday, July 12, at 2 p.m. Please come in casual attire.

JULY 24

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY

Shady Grove Baptist Church will hold family and friends day Sunday, July 24, beginning at 11:15 a.m. at the church at 21024 Piney Woods Road, Orange. Lunch will be served at 1:30 with the 3 p.m. service featuring the Rev. Ronald Johnson, choir and congregation of Hopewell Baptist Church. There will be no 9 a.m. service.

NOTICES

HOGT SERVICES RESUME

House Of God Tabernacle, at 109 N Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours. Sunday school will be held at 10:30 a.m. with morning worship following immediately at 11:30 a.m. Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/409497648 or call in: 1- 646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 409 497 648.

GOOD SAMARITAN REOPENING

Good Samaritan Inc., located at 105 North Madison Road, Orange, is reopening June 30 to assist those in need. It will be open every Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For assistance or information, call (540) 842-1488.