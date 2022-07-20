Church bulletins for July 21, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

JULY 23 - 28

ANTIOCH BAPTIST EVENTS

Antioch Baptist Church in Madison announces its upcoming gospel fest, homecoming and revival services. The outdoor gospel fest will be held Saturday, July 23 at 5 p.m. Guest singers include Mike and the Fellas and Evangelist Robin and The Daughters of Zion. Bring your lawn chair, food and drinks will be available and a free will donation will be collected. Sunday, July 24, the church will celebrate its homecoming with a noon service. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Harrison Williams, Shiloh Baptist Church, of Stanardsville. Lunch will follow the service. Revival services begin Tuesday, July 26, and continue through Thursday, July 28 at 7:15 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows: Tuesday, July 26, guest preacher the Rev. Uzziah Harris of Unity Baptist Church, Culpeper; Wednesday, July 27, the Rev. Douglas Greene, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lignum; Thursday, July 28, the Rev. Jeremy Walker, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Brightwood.

JULY 24

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY

Shady Grove Baptist Church will hold family and friends day Sunday, July 24, beginning at 11:15 a.m. at the church at 21024 Piney Woods Road, Orange. Lunch will be served at 1:30 with the 3 p.m. service featuring the Rev. Ronald Johnson, choir and congregation of Hopewell Baptist Church. There will be no 9 a.m. service.

JULY 30

BACKPACK GIVE-AWAY

House of God Tabernacle, at 109 North Madison Road, Orange, announces its annual school backpack give-away Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Parents or guardians must accompany children to pick up free backpacks. All are welcome. Todos bienvenidos.

JULY 31

WBRBA BRAIN HEALTH AND AGING EVENT

Exploring Brain Health and Aging Minds. Join the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association for a discussion regarding the ways that our brains change as we age, and the importance of prioritizing your mental health to maximize your overall well-being. Hosted by the WBRBA Ministers and Deacons’ Union, in partnership with the UVA School of Nursing and Memory and Aging Care Clinic, the discussion will be held Sunday, July 31, at the the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville at 1 p.m. Speakers include: Dr. Ishan Williams, Dr. Carol Manning, Liz Boyd and Sam Fields. Free giveaways include local community resource guides (via Aging Together) and other gifts.

NOTICES

WEDNESDAY PRAYER, Thursday Bible STUDY

You are Loved Ministries offer “Parents in Prayer” every Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at 119 Chapman Street, Orange. Join Pastor Claire Carter and others to pray for children, schools, bus drivers and other members of the community. Bible study will be held each Thursday at 4:30 p.m., with dinner provided. Call (540) 661-2948 for additional information.

BLESSED ASSURANCE ENROLLMENT

Blessed Assurance Christian School at North Pamunkey Baptist Church is announcing enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 6, and are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Children must be 2 ½ to 4 years old to attend. To register or for more information, call (540) 854-4847.

GOOD SAMARITAN HOURS

Good Samaritan Inc., located at 105 North Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours to assist those in need. It will be open every Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. For assistance or information, call (540) 842-1488.

HOGT SERVICES RESUME

House Of God Tabernacle, at 109 N Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours. Sunday school will be held at 10:30 a.m. with morning worship following immediately at 11:30 a.m. Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/409497648 or call in: 1- 646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 409 497 648.