Church bulletins for July 14, 2022

THROUGH JULY 15

GRACE BAPTIST VBS

Grace Baptist Church invites all primary school-aged children through adults for “Kookaburra Coast,” its Vacation Bible School event July 11 through July 15. Children will enjoy a virtual visit to Australia with a safari bounce house, snow cones, popcorn, games, prizes, and Christ honoring fun. Adults will be served a full meal each evening with a blessed time of worshipful stories about God’s Creation. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For additional information, contact Pastor Scott at (540) 604-0323 or pastor-scott@comcast.net.

JULY 16

MAIN UNO YOUTH REUNION

Main Uno Baptist Church on Route 231 will hold a youth reunion paying tribute to the church’s 100th anniversary. The program will be held Saturday, July 12, at 2 p.m. Please come in casual attire.

JULY 24

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY

Shady Grove Baptist Church will hold family and friends day Sunday, July 24, beginning at 11:15 a.m. at the church at 21024 Piney Woods Road, Orange. Lunch will be served at 1:30 with the 3 p.m. service featuring the Rev. Ronald Johnson, choir and congregation of Hopewell Baptist Church. There will be no 9 a.m. service.

JULY 30

BACKPACK GIVE-AWAY

House of God Tabernacle, at 109 North Madison Road, Orange, announces its annual school backpack give-away Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Parents or guardians must accompany children to pick up free backpacks. All are welcome. Todos bienvenidos.

NOTICES

Blessed Assurance Enrollment

Blessed Assurance Christian School at North Pamunkey Baptist Church is announcing enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 6, and are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Children must be 2 ½ to 4 years old to attend. To register or for more information, call (540) 854-4847.

HOGT SERVICES RESUME

House Of God Tabernacle, at 109 N Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours. Sunday school will be held at 10:30 a.m. with morning worship following immediately at 11:30 a.m. Join via Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/409497648 or call in: 1- 646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 409 497 648.

GOOD SAMARITAN HOURS

Good Samaritan Inc., located at 105 North Madison Road, Orange, announces new hours to assist those in need. It will be open every Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. For assistance or information, call (540) 842-1488.