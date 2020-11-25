Christmas tree farms prepare for holidays amid Covid crisis

Other farms are taking similar steps to ensure safety of staff and customers while working to create a treasured Christmas experience, and one that brings customers back for decades.

Steve and Jo Satterfield, owners of the Elysium Tree Farm in Rapidan, planted their first trees in 1982 and have some customers that have been coming every year since the couple opened for business in 1990. This is the second season that the Satterfields will be selling trees by invitation only. The couple tried the system in 2019 to satisfy demand and honor their long-term customers.

“Last year we sent letters to all our past customers inviting them to come to the farm during business hours to get their trees,” Jo Satterfield said. “While the system isn’t perfect, we were able to supply our long-term customers with trees. The season before, we were sold out a few weeks before Christmas.”

Steve Satterfield explained the national tree shortage, combined with their slower rate of replanting, left many repeat customers without a tree.