Chamber gears up for initial Restaurant Week

Restaurants throughout Orange County are eagerly preparing for the Orange County Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Restaurant Week, which will run from Feb. 19-28. As of Monday, 10 restaurants are planning to participate in the event including El Vaquero West, Iron Pipe Alewerks, The Light Well, Provisions Market Table and Vintage Restaurant in Orange, Clearwater Grill, Graze Steakhouse and Bella Cucina of the Lake in Locust Grove, Well Hung Vineyard Tasting Room in Gordonsville, and Unionville Brewing Company in Unionville.
The concept for the week was devised by local restaurant owners and the staff at the chamber of commerce. Deanne Marshall, the chamber’s executive director, said that the event will occur over two different weekends in order to give patrons the opportunity to enjoy the specials offered if they couldn’t make it during the first weekend. The chamber has chosen to work together with Love Orange Virginia (formerly known as Orange Downtown Alliance) to cast a wider net with the restaurants they are featuring.
“In the past there’s been a restaurant week here or there,” Marshall said. “The chamber has not been behind that. We thought it was a good idea to collaborate with Love Orange Virginia to hit not only our members, but everybody who has any type deli, eatery, bakery, or restaurant.”
Marshall is working on adding more restaurants to the list within the coming days. She said the chamber hopes to make the Restaurant Week a twice-yearly tradition.
“We will do it around the end of January for next year,” Marshall said. “This year is February because of COVID. Hopefully, we are going to break out of that. Typically, what you want to do is the slowest times of the year, which is end of January and the end of August.”
Those months are when restaurant owners typically tend to see lulls in traffic and revenue. However, Marshall explained that the chamber wants to be as hand-off as possible.
“What I’ve asked is for everybody to do what they want,” she said. “So, the upper scale restaurants are doing more of you have a three-course meal for $55.21 and the sub shops are doing for $15.21 you get a drink, specialty sub and a cookie. There’s not a lot of restrictions. As we move forward, we will get some feedback from the people that participated and try to get more participation.”
Adding 21 cents at the end of special prices is one of the few requests made by the chamber and is meant to mark which year the event took place. Next year it will become 22 cents and then 23 and so forth.
Randy Cooper, the head chef and owner of Provisions Market Table, is excited to show off some new special menu items during the event. The restaurant opened in March 2020 just before most COVID-19 lockdown measures went into effect. Cooper said, while the timing wasn’t ideal, the restaurant concept was already set up for such a scenario. Provisions has created unique food baskets for various holidays before and they plan to go in a similar direction for Restaurant Week.
“We smoke chicken, trout and salmon in-house,” Cooper said. “So, we’re going to feature our house-smoked salmon on top of that nice, healthy salad. It’s a substantial salad. It’s good. It’s good for you. Our dinner entrée is going to be seafood.”
Cooper believes that the Restaurant Week could be the start of bigger things for Orange County and welcomes the spotlight that will be shining on chefs and restauranteurs.
“Orange has a great culinary scene, it’s just a matter of getting the word out there,” Cooper said. “As people are staying home and getting more on the Internet they’re realizing ‘hey, Orange has got a pretty good scene going on here. Let’s try it out.’ The locals in Orange already know this.”
At the nearby Vintage Restaurant, general manager Matthew Scibal, is also looking forward to the Restaurant Week as a way to add some stability to a shaky industry. Vintage is nestled inside the historic Inn at Willow Grove.
“[The chamber] decided it would be a good time given everything that’s going on with the industry and possibly a way to boost business in town for people,” he said. “It also provides a platform for local restaurants to show what they’re doing to new customers.”
Scibal is optimistic that having the event twice a year will encourage new visitors to try the inn and restaurant, particularly travelers who stay for an extended period of time and patronize other local businesses while there.
“The idea is to do it in softer seasons for most of our restaurants and places around here,” Scibal said. “It’s a tourist town. So, we do have our down seasons. Picking times that are available for all the restaurants to help them out in the slower season is a great idea.”
El Vaquero West has been open in Orange since 2004 and owner Manuel Plasencia is looking forward to seeing some of the familiar faces (masked-up of course) who have frequented his restaurant over the years. Restaurant Week is an opportunity to reunite, Plasencia said.
“I haven’t seen them for a while,” he said. “Because of the virus and people being more careful. But I understand what the situation is. I miss a lot of people. They’ve been nice customers.”
Plasencia’s restaurant has done well with takeout business during the pandemic, but he is anticipating that the Restaurant Week will be the beginning of a reemergence of sorts for Orange County.
“We are trying to do the best we can, you know?” Plasencia said. “I’m hopeful that this is over soon so I can see all my friends back again.”
Marshall is focused on getting as many restaurants as possible involved in Restaurant Week and ironing out any kinks that may come along in the first outing.
“If you’ve ever been involved with putting together any type of event, it takes a couple of years to get it really going,” she said. “We’ll start implementing our basic idea throughout our restaurants. The people who participate will get name recognition, whether they are a chamber member or not.”
She emphasized that the event is meant to bring the entire food industry in the county together, not just sit-down or traditional restaurants. That same sense of inclusion extends to the customers as well. Marshall views Restaurant Week as something that will foster community pride after many months with limited local celebrations.
Additionally, the event will demonstrate how the chamber can benefit and aid its members.
“It’s great for the chamber, because we are interacting with people that we wouldn’t normally meet,” Marshall said. “We can show the impact of what a chamber membership can mean. You have all this access to other businesses, and we help with social media. If you have a special going on, we’ll help get that out to the community.”
According to Marshall, the chamber will make all of the details about what each restaurant plans to offer available online for easy access.
“It’s a win-win situation,” she said. “As people send in their information, we will have whatever the specials are posted on our website under Restaurant Week. It’s right at their fingertips.”
