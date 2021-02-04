Chamber gears up for initial Restaurant Week

“We will do it around the end of January for next year,” Marshall said. “This year is February because of COVID. Hopefully, we are going to break out of that. Typically, what you want to do is the slowest times of the year, which is end of January and the end of August.”

Those months are when restaurant owners typically tend to see lulls in traffic and revenue. However, Marshall explained that the chamber wants to be as hand-off as possible.

“What I’ve asked is for everybody to do what they want,” she said. “So, the upper scale restaurants are doing more of you have a three-course meal for $55.21 and the sub shops are doing for $15.21 you get a drink, specialty sub and a cookie. There’s not a lot of restrictions. As we move forward, we will get some feedback from the people that participated and try to get more participation.”

Adding 21 cents at the end of special prices is one of the few requests made by the chamber and is meant to mark which year the event took place. Next year it will become 22 cents and then 23 and so forth.