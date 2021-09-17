Celebrating the Constitution Saturday at Montpelier

Celebrate the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution with family and friends on the historic grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier on Saturday, Sept. 18.

“Montpelier celebrates Constitution Day to honor the fundamental ideas of natural rights, individual liberty, democracy, and citizenship that continue to shape American life and inspire people around the world,” said Roy Young, Montpelier’s President and CEO. “We invite you to visit the place where you can learn how our Constitution affects our everyday lives.”

Guided “Highlights of Montpelier” tours will be offered between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; a guided formal garden tour will be offered at 10:30 a.m.; and a guided archaeology tour will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to visiting as tour capacities are limited (https://www.montpelier.org/visit/tours).

Mr. Madison will be onsite near the Temple and having interactive discussions at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. The archaeology field lab will be open for exploration. “The Mere Distinction of Colour” and South Yard exhibition spaces will be open. The 1st Regiment of Dragoons Revolutionary War reenactors will be onsite and giving demonstrations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Montpelier’s eight-mile trail system will be open for hiking.