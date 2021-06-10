Celebrating Juneteenth: Arts Center, Montpelier, OCAAHS partner for virtual event

Three Orange County institutions are once again collaborating this year on a local Juneteenth (June 19) celebration. The Orange County African American Historical Society (OCAAHS), Montpelier and The Arts Center In Orange have a full lineup of virtual and in-person events planned for the month of June and the day of Juneteenth itself.
Juneteenth traces its roots as far back as 1866, just a year after the end of the Civil War. The holiday has always commemorated the abolishment of slavery and the emancipation of the enslaved population in the United States. First celebrated in places like Houston and Galveston, Texas (where it was historically called Jubilee Day), it has grown in popularity and stature in recent decades. During a special legislative session in October 2020, the Virginia General Assembly made Juneteenth a permanent state holiday.
Dr. Mary Furlong Minkoff, curator of archeological collections at Montpelier and one of the individuals spearheading the Juneteenth events at the estate, said that for many years Virginians observed the end of the era of slavery on a different date.
“[OCAAHS] has been hosting a Juneteenth celebration since 2006,” she said. “For Virginia, Orange has been ahead of the curve. The sort of traditional emancipation day that was celebrated in Virginia in the 1800s and early 1900s was April 3, or the day marking the fall of Richmond during the Civil War. Eventually, those celebrations died out.”
“Montpelier joined OCAAHS and The Arts Center in 2016 and became an official partner,” she added. “Juneteenth celebrations started to be held on the grounds of the estate. At the time we were the first and only presidential house museum that was holding events for the holiday. Two more [presidential homes] have joined since then.”
According to Minkoff, in 2020 Montpelier was planning an on-the-ground holiday celebration, but like many places was disrupted by COVID-19. Instead, the events became all virtual and a website was built to make it easier for people to access and learn about them.
Montpelier and its partners will be hosting a number of Juneteenth activities throughout the month of June, with one major event scheduled for each week.
So far this month, Montpelier has already presented a book talk with author Annette Gordon-Reed and experts from the National Archives. Gordon-Reed, who has received a Pulitzer Prize for History for her writing about the Hemings family of Monticello, discussed her new book “On Juneteenth” with a virtual panel on June 2.
Thursday, June 10, Montpelier will be holding another virtual book talk with author, teacher and school librarian Glenda Armand, who has written many children’s books about slavery and African American history.
“The following week, on June 17, we have a virtual concert with a gentleman by the name of Calvin Earl, who is a musician, storyteller and really a documenter of the African American spiritual,” Minkoff said. “He’s been on a crusade to preserve those songs or spirituals and get them recorded. And then the last week, on June 24, we are screening a documentary that talks about the African American history of Fluvanna County.”
Minkoff pointed out that Juneteenth has a complicated legacy and is a holiday that combines the past, present and future of the African American community.
“Juneteenth is about celebration, it’s about freedom, it’s about joy, but it’s also about wrestling with an incredibly difficult and painful history; remembering it and making sure that the knowledge of what happened is passed down through the generations.”
One of the aspects of this year’s festivities that Minkoff is most looking forward to is being able to have visitors and groups come back to the estate and experience things in-person and up close.
“On the grounds at Montpelier on Juneteenth, we are going to reopen a lot of our spaces that specifically talk about African American history, such as the Gilmore cabin, the “Mere Distinction of Color” exhibit and the South Yard,” she said. “They’ve been closed because of COVID. So, we are going to have all of those areas open for visitors and we’re also going to be offering special walking tours of the grounds that focus on the African American history of the property.”
Executive director Anna Pillow talked about some of the events The Arts Center has organized.
“For Juneteenth we always try to find a way to not just focus on the meaning of the day, but rather on the artistic element of the occasion. This year, we are highlighting the art of storytelling. That is why we’ve worked with Dr. Dena Jennings and Michael Carter Jr. to kind of flesh out and present ideas from them about family histories and the impact of slavery on their ancestors. In Dena’s case, she was able to form a connection with her ancestor, Samuel Dry, once she invested in learning more about his story.”
For Michael Carter Jr’s presentation, The Arts Center is hoping to get people to create some of their own art and delve deeper into the holiday.
“Because Michael Carter Jr. is running a century farm, that his family still owns and operates, they have donated some seeds to us. An interactive element of our presentation is that we are making seed paper from those seeds given to us by Carter Farms. They will be available on June 19 and in the days after to pick up. We are actually asking any interested children to submit drawings that will be used to decorate the seed paper packets, responding to the themes of Juneteenth, which are freedom, justice, family and homecoming.”
James “Bruce” Monroe, is a board member of the OCAAHS and also a member of its historical committee. Monroe has been helping with the Juneteenth partnership for some time.
“Our role will be mostly virtual,” he said. “We supply materials and information for our online Juneteenth webpage. We’ve worked with Montpelier and The Arts Center over the last few years to organize, promote and put the programs together.”
As a result of being one of the older members of the OCAAHS board, Monroe pointed out that he’s seen some of the sea changes in the African American community in Orange, that others simply have not been alive to witness.
“My input comes from the fact that I grew up in Orange. I was growing up here when the county was a very different place. And I pretty much know all of the African American families in the southern party of Orange County, because back then we were all segregated. There were a lot of people, but not a lot of families. Today, you still see those families.”
Monroe wants the meaning and message behind Juneteenth to resonate with every American and become a more recognized part of talking about our collective past.
“It’s been a coordinated effort with agencies in Orange from the Downtown Alliance, the tourism department, county administration; everyone seems to be supportive of our programs,” he said. “We try to do things to enhance our history. We don’t believe in politics; we just believe in history. It’s important to tell the story and engage the public to tell their stories to get what I call a ‘complete history.’”
“This story is not just an African American story, it’s an American one too,” he added. “You know, we all should be interested in that story. We want the whole county to celebrate this with us.”
To learn about this year’s Juneteenth schedule and to participate in virtual or in-person events visit www.ocaahsjuneteenth.org, www.montpelier.org/events and www.artscenterinorange.com.