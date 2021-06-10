Celebrating Juneteenth: Arts Center, Montpelier, OCAAHS partner for virtual event

For Michael Carter Jr’s presentation, The Arts Center is hoping to get people to create some of their own art and delve deeper into the holiday.

“Because Michael Carter Jr. is running a century farm, that his family still owns and operates, they have donated some seeds to us. An interactive element of our presentation is that we are making seed paper from those seeds given to us by Carter Farms. They will be available on June 19 and in the days after to pick up. We are actually asking any interested children to submit drawings that will be used to decorate the seed paper packets, responding to the themes of Juneteenth, which are freedom, justice, family and homecoming.”

James “Bruce” Monroe, is a board member of the OCAAHS and also a member of its historical committee. Monroe has been helping with the Juneteenth partnership for some time.

“Our role will be mostly virtual,” he said. “We supply materials and information for our online Juneteenth webpage. We’ve worked with Montpelier and The Arts Center over the last few years to organize, promote and put the programs together.”

As a result of being one of the older members of the OCAAHS board, Monroe pointed out that he’s seen some of the sea changes in the African American community in Orange, that others simply have not been alive to witness.