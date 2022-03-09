Celebrating 25 years of bringing art to Orange

This week, The Arts Center in Orange celebrates 25 years of providing access to the arts in Orange County and beyond.

In 1997, a group of local artists and community members formed the organization and began offering classes and hosting small gallery shows in various buildings throughout Orange.

In 2000, responding to an appeal from then-Mayor Ray Lonick, The Arts Center launched a project to create a mural masking the scrap yard greeting visitors to Orange as they approached from Rt. 20 south. The project included artists, school children and construction provided by Town of Orange engineers and carpenters.

Local business owner and former mayor Bob Morin offered a 10,000 sq. ft. building on Main Street as a workspace to complete the project. After witnessing the community’s cooperative effort, Morin leased his building to The Arts Center for $1 per year and pledged it as a posthumous gift—a promise his family kept, gifting the building in 2009.

Since 2001, The Arts Center in Orange has expanded its programs, which now include the Morin Gallery, classes, public programs, the Virginia Artist and Artisan Gift Shop, and the community outreach program.

In the spirit of its founding, The Arts Center will spend summer 2022 working with community members and artists to create new murals for the public to enjoy. Three artists will be selected through an open request for proposals, and submissions will be reviewed by a community panel. Once selected, artists will each be invited to spend up to a month in Orange, during which time they will meet with community members, get a feel for the area, refine their proposed design, and paint their mural with the assistance of volunteers and local youth.

The Arts Center in Orange is a nonprofit community arts center with a mission to increase the quality of life in our community by promoting an appreciation for fine contemporary arts. It is located at 129 East Main Street, Orange. More information can be found on The Arts Center’s website at www.artscenterinorange.com.