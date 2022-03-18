Celebrating 125 years of tradition: Area hunt club achieves milestone anniversary

By Becca Pizmoht

Staff Writer

Playwright Oscar Wilde once described foxhunting as “the unspeakable in full pursuit of the uneatable.”

The traditional country sport of following hounds chasing a fox began several centuries ago in Great Britain. Farmers and landowners in rural England considered foxes vermin because they preyed upon chickens, rabbits and other small game. Foxhunting, in its present form, began when English aristocracy (Wilde’s unspeakable) began to raise hounds specifically for hunting foxes (the uneatable).

The tradition spread into the New World, with the first documented records of foxhounds and hunting in the colonies coming in 1650. George Washington kept a pack of foxhounds and often invited neighbors and business associates to join him for a day of sport at Mount Vernon. Since colonial times, Virginia has been a center for the sport and still has the largest number of recognized packs in North America.

Originally, the sport was about hunting and eliminating the red fox, but the modern version is defined by the thrill of the chase. A successful day of sport is about a partnership with a good horse, camaraderie, and the joy of being in nature. Most Virginia hunts go for years without killing a fox and the clubs work to keep foxes within their territories healthy.

One local hunt was recently honored at the General Assembly in Richmond for celebrating its 125th anniversary. Delegate Rob Bell introduced a resolution commending the Keswick Hunt for the milestone. The pack was established in 1896 and while the club’s kennels are located in Keswick, in Albemarle County, the majority of the territory that the club hunts is in Orange, Madison and Louisa counties. The local club holds organized hunts from September through March and a variety of informal and social events throughout the year. Members of the hunt promote the sport of foxhunting and educate the public by participating in several exhibitions at farm tours and race meets.

Mounted foxhunting has taken place in Keswick since 1742 when Dr. Thomas Walker, the owner of Castle Hill, imported eight couple (16) English Fox Hounds with the intent of pursuing red fox on his farm. By the late 1800’s, several private packs hunted the area but the idea of a hunt club was popular because it gave order and structure to hunting and provided opportunities to socialize with like-minded neighbors. The Keswick Hunt was formed when a group of 19 gentlemen met at Cloverfields (on Route 231 in the Keswick area) for the purpose of “social intercourse and fox and drag hunting.” The club has continued into the 21st century, in part because of the efforts and enthusiasm of many local landowners who choose to continue the tradition. The hunt relies on its members to provide volunteer labor, clearing trails and hosting and organizing fundraising events throughout the year.

Foxhunting is often a family tradition with several generations of one family following the hounds together. Rapidan’s Nancy Wiley, one of the three elected Masters of the Keswick Hunt explained that it is vital for the future of the sport to keep younger generations involved.

“It is an honor being a part of the continuation of an historic pack and ensuring that the best of traditions continue,” Wiley said. “The active involvement and participation of juniors in the sport is a big part of helping it to continue.”

The sport also depends on open space. For a successful chase, it is necessary to have large tracts of land and good habitat for the prey. Foxhunters are often closely aligned with land conservation efforts and the Keswick Hunt Club has supported the Piedmont Environmental Council with fundraising events.

Keeping good relationships with farmers and landowners also is critical to continuing the tradition. Wiley believes that keeping available open territory will be one of the biggest challenges for the sport in the future.

“Without the generosity of our landowners there is no foxhunting,” she said. “Our biggest challenge moving forward is keeping our current landowners happy as well as opening up new land to hunting.”

For now, in Orange and Madison counties the tradition of “the unspeakable” pursuing the “uneatable” continues from September until March.

More information on the Keswick Hunt Club is available at www.keswickhuntclub.com.