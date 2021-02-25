Case counts drop, vaccine numbers rise

“That is a tremendous accomplishment for our partners and for our team,” he said. “I know they don’t hear it enough, but I am so proud of the work they are doing. I also know there are many detractors out there, but I truly feel that most of the negativity dissipates when they understand the constraints we are under regarding vaccine availability or when they visit our Germanna clinic for their own vaccine and see how the operations flows. We will get through this and come out of this stronger and more resilient. Please be patient.”