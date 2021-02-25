Case counts drop, vaccine numbers rise

As February winds down, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Orange County continue to drop as vaccine figures rise.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Tuesday morning, nearly one-fourth of Orange County residents had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,212 had received both doses.
Meanwhile, since last Tuesday, there were only 34 new cases reported in the past week, and no new cases reported Friday or Saturday. That hasn’t happened since late November.
Once again, the rolling seven-day average of new cases (five) is half of what it was a week earlier.
As those numbers fall, vaccinations in Orange County and across the health district continue to rise.
According to Rappahannock Rapidan Health District (RRHD) Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, the district continues to outpace statewide vaccination rates.
“We have been vaccinating in the health district since December and our external partners have done a great job of vaccinating out in our community,” he said. “Our small but mighty team here at the RRHD continues to hold vaccination clinics four times a week at Germanna Community College in Culpeper.”
As of Tuesday morning, 35,642 residents in the five-county district had received vaccinations (though not all through one of the health district clinics).
Late last week, Dr. Kartchner noted that approximately 14% of the RRHD population had received at least one dose.
“That is a tremendous accomplishment for our partners and for our team,” he said. “I know they don’t hear it enough, but I am so proud of the work they are doing. I also know there are many detractors out there, but I truly feel that most of the negativity dissipates when they understand the constraints we are under regarding vaccine availability or when they visit our Germanna clinic for their own vaccine and see how the operations flows. We will get through this and come out of this stronger and more resilient. Please be patient.”
The statewide vaccination pre-registration system launched last week and those interested in signing up for a vaccine should visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to complete the survey.
Anyone with questions about the vaccine or the new registration process can call the new Virginia call center hotline at 877-275-8343. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff available to help those who don’t have computers or have difficulty using them. Language translation is available.