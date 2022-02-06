Carver School gains traction in effort to reclaim name

By Allison Brophy Champion

Culpeper Star-Exponent

More than 50 years after the name of George Washington Carver was swiftly removed with desegregation from the stone front of the regional Black high school on Route 15, a tangible effort is afoot to put the name back.

Alumni of the school named for the famed botanist and inventor have been asking that it be done for years now. This could finally be their time.

At its Jan. 11 meeting, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee agreed to pursue a grant for costs associated with restoring George Washington Carver to the building that proudly operated 1948-1968 as the only public high school for Black students from Orange, Madison, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties.

Culpeper County owns the building now in use for various educational and agricultural purposes. The Carver 4-County Museum operates in the school’s former first floor library, telling the story of those years of public school life.

At the committee meeting earlier this month, Culpeper County Special Projects & Grants Administrator Laura Loveday gave a presentation about submitting a letter of intent for funding for the Carver name project to the National Trust for Historic Preservation African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Grants awarded through the fund—ranging from $50,000 to $150,000—advance ongoing preservation activities for sites, museums, and landscape projects representing African American cultural heritage, according to her report to the county committee.

The fund supports capital projects, organizational capacity building, project planning, programming and interpretation.

The county’s building and grounds committee easily supported sending the letter of intent, due Jan. 14.

“If that letter leads to an invitation to apply, then we would need to have more details, such as cost, etc. which we do not have yet,” said Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson in a recent email.

“The committee was supportive of the concept of restoring the original name to the front granite, and supported seeking funds, but no formal grant application has been made yet made.”

Applicants will be notified in early April if their letter of intent has been accepted, Loveday said. The full application would be due May 2.

Last October, as part of a Culpeper Branch NAACP program, Carver alumna Dr. Hortense Hinton challenged the county, which owns the school building, to put the name back. Not long after integration, Dr. Carver’s name, etched in the stone front, was wiped away, replaced with Piedmont Vocational School. They erased history, Hinton said.

Col. Samuel Glasker, a 1952 graduate, recently recalled in a phone interview how the name was eradicated.

“In 1968 the state was required to integrate the school system so they closed Carver, turned it into a trade school until the 1990s,” Glasker said. “What happened when they integrated the schools, the school board took Dr. Carver’s name off the building and put Piedmont on it…We got frustrated because the name had just been washed away. We thought that was a travesty.”