CARS recommendation deferred as planners consider conditions

By Jeff Poole
Editor
With more than 175 submitted public comments on a special use permit application for a church-based residential drug and alcohol treatment facility at the Mountain View Community Church Orange campus, the Orange County Planning Commission deferred a recommendation, pending possible conditions.
A month earlier, the commission grilled applicants from Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS) on their special use permit application to construct and operate a residential drug and alcohol treatment center at the Raccoon Ford Road church campus. The subject property is eight acres and is zoned agricultural.
CARS is a not-for-profit corporation established to help men and women struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. It cites its mission as bringing, “restoration to lives destroyed by addiction,” with a vision to “provide a safe environment to redeem and grow men and women in a holistic, Christ-centered life.” It seeks to serve those between the ages of 20 and 40 in Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.
Plans call for the initial facility to serve up to 12 women in a group-home setting.
The eight-acre property is located in District 3 and accessed from Route 611 in the north-central part of the county. It is near Route 522 and the Rapidan River in forested and agricultural area.
Since the public hearing opened last month, the applicants held a community meeting (at the commission’s urging) at the church Feb. 28 for neighbors and those with questions about the proposed SUP.
That meeting was the primary focus of the commission’s early questioning at its March 4 meeting.
“We did have a community meeting at the Mountain View campus, and I think it went really well,” CARS Executive Director Brooke Chumley said. “We invited adjoining neighbors and put in the newspaper and on the radio to try to get people in that area, or anyone who would like to come. I think it went really well overall. We had some who I think we were able to clear up a lot of misconceptions, so that was a great opportunity to do that.”
District 5 commission member Jim Hutchison asked, “What misinformation?”
“There was some miscommunication that this would be a men’s home; we would start off as a women’s home first,” Chumley said. “Another about whether we were a treatment facility or a clinic, or state-licensed. We would be recovery support. There were some concerns about safety and we certainly took those into consideration.”
Jenkins said the meeting yielded a good response and when people realized it was a home for women, the project seemed more palatable to neighbors.
Additionally, he noted, violent felons would not be permitted to attend, nor would sex-offenders. He said when he assured the audience of approximately 45 that neither violent felons nor sex-offenders would be part of the program, “the mood in the room just calmed down and people in the room started talking about the needs of Orange County and how we could work together.”
“I’m not saying there aren’t others who aren’t in vehement opposition, but those who came, the one-on-one, face-to-face conversations seem to mitigate that angst,” he said.
With that, District 1 commission member Jason Capelle asked if the applicants would be willing to put those in as conditions of the SUP? He also asked how the county would be notified if the home fell out of the voluntary compliance with the Virginia chapter of the National Alliance of Recovery Residences (VARRonline.org).
“I’m sympathetic to the cause. I think you have great intentions,” Capelle said, “but would you be willing to substantiate some of those things in the conditions?”
Chumley said the home would specifically be for women, but, “If down the road, God provides a way and we provide a way to build a men’s facility, far away from that one, we would not be intermixing them or building one right next to that for men.”
Capelle said the SUP application lacked the specificity to limit it to only a women’s home.
“The planning commission or board of supervisors can lay any conditions on us,” Jenkins noted. “Sex offenders or violent offenders, that’s under the purview of the board to do those things. How often is the home certified? That’s a yearly process. We cannot certify the home until it’s built. I want a standard to live up to and don’t want to figure it out on the fly. These guys have a standard. If you want to make that a condition of operation. You could, but we’re voluntarily putting ourselves under VARR; we don’t have to.”
“Accepting the mission’s important, I get more comfortable with this on the risk side when I hear the things you’re saying that did make some of the community feel a little better, when you’re willing to make them conditions in the SUP,” Capelle said. He said one of the conditions he would consider would be a notification process for the applicants to alert the county if they fell out of compliance.
Capelle said he wouldn’t advocate the applicants lose any SUP immediately, but be granted a period to return to compliance.
“That’s legitimate,” Jenkins said.
Hutchison asked the applicants if they’d be amenable to prioritizing Orange County women for the proposed home.
“My spirit says there are five counties in this region that have no long-term recovery home, zero… It is our goal to address these five counties, that is our hope. Would I say Orange is a priority? I don’t think that would be fair to the board to say yes to that,” Jenkins said.
Capelle also asked if program participants would be able to travel freely from the campus.
Jenkins said they would not in the early phases of the program.
“In the first phases, they don’t have cars, or cell phones. They don’t need those things,” he said. “By the fourth phase, we want them to begin their reorientation back to society. They will have jobs with local businesses. At that point, they would be allowed to leave, understanding every day they return, they’d be tested for drugs.”
District 3 commission member and chair Donald Brooks suggested the applicants’ “conversation is better than your written proposal.”
“The SUP we turned in is generic, it offered strategic plan and website,” Jenkins said. “We have gotten a lot of clarification in the last month. There hasn’t been a fundamental change. The wording has changed; the clarification is good.”
Brooks also wondered how program participants would be able to pay the $36,000 tuition.
“I could be wrong, but I’ve had some issues with addicts, personally in my family, so I’ve dealt with these things, but my family member didn’t have any money and I don’t know any addicts that have $36,000,” Brooks said.
Jenkins said $100 a day is a lot of money, but that other programs cost more and are further away. A women-only facility in Galax costs $300 a day and $13,500 is due on the day of admission, he said, noting family members often pay for others to attend short-term rehab programs.
Brooks countered that the Galax facility is state-funded and accepts insurance.
Jenkins said insurance plans don’t support year-long programs.
“The location is an issue with citizens. Help me why was it picked,” he asked Jenkins.
The pastor said since the church owns the property, it would allow the treatment facility to take advantage of existing facilities for multiple uses. By constructing the group home adjacent to the church, the house could be more of a residential facility, while the church could be used for classes and training, he said.
He also cited the county’s zoning ordinance that allows for institutions, particularly group homes, as a permitted special use within the A1 (agricultural) zoning district.
Brooks reminded Jenkins that the use is permitted with a special use permit only.
“If your neighbors say they agree with what you’re trying to do, but don’t like your location, what is your answer?” Brooks asked.
“We will do everything in our power to ease the minds of residents of what we’re trying to do,” Jenkins said, noting that it is working relationally and willing to talk with neighbors. “At the end of the day, it’s not the neighbor’s decision. Our rights end at the property line. My property rights end at my property line. We’ll do everything we can to appease and mitigate, but at the end of the day, the board has to decide what they believe is beneficial to Orange County. I want a good relationship, but that may take some time for some.”
Brooks then asked Jenkins if he remembered his question to the pastor a month ago, when he asked if he’d spoken to the neighbors and wondered whether or not their negative feedback would dissuade the applicants from pursuing the project.
Brooks reminded Jenkins that he had said the church would still pursue the project, regardless of neighborhood opposition.
Jenkins said it was a couple Sundays earlier when “God got a hold of my heart.” He said he wondered, “Why do Mr. Brooks’ words bother me so much?”
Jenkins said because, he was making an outcome-based decision.
“The outcome didn’t really change based on if I met with them (neighbors) before or after. But here’s what did change. The people in Culpeper I met with ahead of time and asked their opinion prior to the SUP, those same people when I meet them in Walmart, we smile, we fist-bump; I still have a relationship with them because I respected them as people prior to doing the SUP. I made that apology Sunday night. I chose the outcome-base as my decision of how to do it instead of the relationship. I apologize to the commissioners on that.”
Brooks acknowledged he had tried to persuade Jenkins in that direction.
“In every community, there is one common denominator—that’s people. What people think and what they believe is important to those of us trying to mete out some government,” Brooks said. “We don’t always get it right, but when folks speak, we have to listen. Sometimes I change my opinion, because folks have spoken.”
Of those who submitted comments, more than 40 supported the application—with many letters coming from pastors and those working in addiction treatment or having direct experience with addicts or addiction.
Approximately 140 submitted letters in opposition, with nearly 115 of those each signing a form letter that says, “the SUP is not compatible with the surroundings and would have a negative impact on the community and county.”
“The merit of this proposal can’t be debated. It’s needed,” District 2 commission member George Yancey said. “It’s an issue that’s nationwide, statewide and countywide. My challenge here is, as an old banker and bankers are risk-averse, I see Orange County taking a big risk. That risk is on the taxpayers of Orange County. For us, the residents that have an addiction problem should be given a preference.”
Toward the end of the nearly hour-and-a-half discussion, the commission discussed attaching conditions to the SUP and the process by which they might be able to achieve that to further define the parameters of the project.
Ultimately, the commission agreed unanimously to submit proposed conditions on the application to the planning services office for consolidation and distribution to both the applicants and the commission members. The commission is scheduled to meet next Thursday, March 18.