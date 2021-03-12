CARS recommendation deferred as planners consider conditions

Brooks then asked Jenkins if he remembered his question to the pastor a month ago, when he asked if he’d spoken to the neighbors and wondered whether or not their negative feedback would dissuade the applicants from pursuing the project.

Brooks reminded Jenkins that he had said the church would still pursue the project, regardless of neighborhood opposition.

Jenkins said it was a couple Sundays earlier when “God got a hold of my heart.” He said he wondered, “Why do Mr. Brooks’ words bother me so much?”

Jenkins said because, he was making an outcome-based decision.

“The outcome didn’t really change based on if I met with them (neighbors) before or after. But here’s what did change. The people in Culpeper I met with ahead of time and asked their opinion prior to the SUP, those same people when I meet them in Walmart, we smile, we fist-bump; I still have a relationship with them because I respected them as people prior to doing the SUP. I made that apology Sunday night. I chose the outcome-base as my decision of how to do it instead of the relationship. I apologize to the commissioners on that.”

Brooks acknowledged he had tried to persuade Jenkins in that direction.