CARS advisor suggests no SUP required

By Jeff Poole
Editor
Anyone who stayed through the end of last Thursday’s planning commission meeting surely got a bit of a surprise.
More than an hour into 93-minute meeting, the planning commission voted unanimously to continue consideration of the Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS) special use permit application to its May 6 meeting before moving on with some housekeeping items on the agenda.
But just as the virtual meeting was wrapping up, Orange County Planning Services Manager Sandra Thornton announced she’d received a message from the applicants about the withdrawal of their controversial application to construct and operate a residential drug and alcohol recovery center at the Raccoon Ford Road campus of Mountain View Community Church.
District 3 commissioner and chair Donald Brooks said the item had already been continued to next month’s meeting, but other commissioners favored hearing what the applicants had to say.
In late 2020, Mountain View Community Church submitted a special use permit application to operate a proposed long-term, Christ-centered residential treatment center to combat growing drug and alcohol addiction in the region.
The eight-acre property is located in District 3 and accessed from Route 611 in the north-central part of the county. It is near Route 522 and the Rapidan River in forested and agricultural area.
Initial plans called for the initial facility to serve up to 12 women in a group-home setting.
Following a thorough initial discussion between the commission and the applicants, more than 175 public comments were submitted during the planning commission’s public hearing period. More than 40 supported the application—with many letters coming from pastors and those working in addiction treatment or having direct experience with addicts or addiction.
Approximately 140 submitted letters in opposition, with nearly 115 of those all signing a form letter that says, “the SUP is not compatible with the surroundings and would have a negative impact on the community and county.”
At its March 18 meeting, the commission considered a range of conditions it might want to apply to the SUP should it recommend approval and, following consultation with legal counsel, deferred consideration to the April 1 meeting.
But clearly, the commission wasn’t yet ready to make a recommendation to the board of supervisors and again deferred action until next month before permitting the applicants to address the issue at the end of Thursday’s meeting.
CARS Executive Director Brooke Chumley deferred to Virginia Association of Recovery Residences (VARR) Executive Director Anthony Grimes, who suggested the applicants didn’t need a special use permit because they had, more or less, improperly defined their intended use.
In a previous commission meeting, CARS representatives said they would voluntarily submit the proposed Raccoon Ford Road facility to VARR standards of accreditation since the proposed use did not fall within the purview of the Virginia Department of Health or other state agency.
Grimes said VARR representatives traveled to the Orange church campus and spent some time with the applicants to review their project.
“We believe from the beginning that they were going off of what others had interpreted their project to be with a group home and treatment and essentially they are not,” Grimes said. “They are going to be operating a VARR-accredited and state certified recovery residence, which is a single family home dwelling. They are not providing any licensed treatment under Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services which is who empowers VARR to make certifications through them for recovery residences. Therefore, the special use permit application would not be necessary for them to move forward over to the building side of things to build a single family residence on an agriculturally zoned piece of property.
“So therefore, I’ve recommended to them as a group to withdraw their SUP as such, since it is not needed,” Grimes concluded.
Speaking for the commission, Brooks suggested the applicants follow whatever legal guidance, advice or authority they felt was necessary.
“I’m not going to let the commission comment one way or another on your statements,” he said. “I’d say it’s up to Mountain View if they want to pull their permit. I don’t think there’s anything we need to do as a commission at this point.”
He referred the withdrawal to assistant county attorney Eric Lansing, who said if the applicants didn’t want to pursue a special use permit they certainly didn’t have to.
As a point of order, new Orange County Director of Planning and Development Services, Josh Gillespie, asked the chair to have the applicants submit that request in writing.
Following the meeting, Gillespie noted that the development of a single-family dwelling is permitted in the A-1 agricultural district. The term “recovery residence,” defined by Virginia code is not found in the Orange County zoning code, he said.
“We have no comment on the spoken remarks made after the planning commission action,” he said.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, the applicants had not yet submitted that request. Gillespie said he’d been told the applicants would not have an official communication until after the church’s leaders meet next Tuesday, April 13.