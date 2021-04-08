CARS advisor suggests no SUP required

In a previous commission meeting, CARS representatives said they would voluntarily submit the proposed Raccoon Ford Road facility to VARR standards of accreditation since the proposed use did not fall within the purview of the Virginia Department of Health or other state agency.

“We believe from the beginning that they were going off of what others had interpreted their project to be with a group home and treatment and essentially they are not,” Grimes said. “They are going to be operating a VARR-accredited and state certified recovery residence, which is a single family home dwelling. They are not providing any licensed treatment under Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services which is who empowers VARR to make certifications through them for recovery residences. Therefore, the special use permit application would not be necessary for them to move forward over to the building side of things to build a single family residence on an agriculturally zoned piece of property.