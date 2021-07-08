Candidates make early pitches to voters at Just Orange "Community Conversation"

“I love Orange County and I want it to grow, but what we have to do it in a substantial way where the whole county moves forward. not part of the game. While [the district 3 supervisor] only represent one district by vote, they represent the whole county in general.”

“None of the candidates have my experience. None of the candidates have done what I’ve done for Orange County in Orange County and working with Orange County. None of them have done that. They’ve done a lot of great things, but they don’t compare to me. So that’s why I excel and that’s why I think I should be elected.”

“First, we need to look at what was actually beneficial during COVID. It was a hard year for the kids and teachers. But there were some things in that time period that worked. So, if virtual learning works for some kids, and that’s a confidence builder, then that needs to be available for them. There are other things in terms of educational pieces if you really dig down deep into there, that we’re not finished looking at. I’m an art teacher, so I see all the kids and I see their strengths and weaknesses in all those different areas. It’s really important to me to be able to compare this past year with this current year. That’s what a lot of educators are doing is figuring out how can we learn from what we experienced last year and how to apply to the coming year.”