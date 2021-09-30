Candidates distinguish differences at Chamber forum

“ I think the question assumes the premise which is to say that if we put in more gun control laws, which are presumably going to affect citizens that have never done anything wrong, that somehow that will make our children safer. I don’t believe that’s true. I believe that people have an inherent right to be able to defend themselves. Now when it comes to somebody that has violated the law, especially someone who has acted violently, we have laws on the books…we just need to enforce them properly. That would significantly reduce the problems. Now when it goes to school security… when somebody decides that they’re going to go into a gun-free zone and start hurting innocent people because they think they won’t be able to defend themselves, that poses a problem. But if they know that there are going to be school resource officers, that there’s going to be processes in place to where children can be protected, it disincentivises that sort of perverse behavior. So I don’t think the solution is going to be found in punishing like the General Assembly attempted to do last year where it could have put you in jail for up to a year for each 15-round magazine or put you in jail when you get an AR-15. I don’t think that’s making our schools safer. I think what we need to do is actually be having strict punishments for people that engage in violent acts against the innocent.”