Calendar of events for Sept. 1, 2022

TODAY

MONTPELIER CHAPTER DAR MEETING: The Montpelier Chapter DAR will meet today at 11 a.m. at Greene Hill Country Club, 3858 Dundee Road, Stanardsville. The cost of lunch is $22 per person. Send payment to Carlene Wilson, 13423 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange, VA 22960.

SEPT. 3

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT: The Music Room at 135 E. Main St., Orange, will host a chamber music concert Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. The Rapidan Chamber Players will perform music by Antonín Dvorák, Ludwig van Beethoven and Aram Khachaturian. The event is free and open to all.

SEPT. 7

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB: Join The Young at Heart Club for bingo on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Young at Heart Club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at (540) 672-0552.

FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION DINNER: Community Bank on the Chesapeake is hosting a first responders appreciation dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Inskeep Hall located at 12240 Mitchell Road in Mitchells. Dinner, drinks and pony rides for children will be provided. For more information, contact Adrianna Waddy at (540) 840-3137.

SEPT. 8

YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT: The Music Room at 135 E. Main St., Orange, will host a young people’s concert Thursday, Sept. 8. at 7:30 p.m. Rapidan conductor Benjamin Bergey pops the hood on the music Aaron Copland wrote for the ballet “Billy The Kid.” The event is free and open to all.

SEPT. 18

TEA AT BLOOMSBURY: Enjoy an elegant tea on the lawn of Bloomsbury on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. followed by a tour of the historic home. The event costs $30 per person. Make a reservation with advance payment online at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net or in person at The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage at 129 Caroline St. in Orange.

SEPT. 20

HIRING EVENT: The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will host a hiring event at the Orange Train Depot at 112 E. Main St. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register for the event, visit www.forms.office.com/r/BwLmNmyxeE. For more information, contact Jenny Biche at (540) 614-2604 or jenny.biche@fredgoodwill.org.

OCT. 1

FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL: The Town of Gordonsville will host its annual Fried Chicken Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds. The event will be held rain or shine. The town will also hold its 5K annual race and 1K annual race for kids. For more information, visit www.townofgordonsville.org.

OCT. 16

GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Meadows Farms Golf Course, 4300 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove, will host the 19th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 16. All proceeds support the Orange County Free Clinic. For more information, visit orangecountyfreeclinic.org or call (540) 672-3530.

NOV. 12

VETERANS PARADE: Gordonsville will host its annual Veterans Parade on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. Veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. To enter a float, vehicle or marching group, email pdadmin@gordonsville.org or contact the Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234.

ONGOING

GORDONSVILLE GRAYS MONTHLY MEETING: The monthly meeting for the Gordonsville Grays, Camp 2301, Sons of the Confederate Veterans are held on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact (757) 831-0776 or (540) 748-4141.

YOUTH ORCHESTRA: BRAVO Youth Orchestra is beginning a new season. Students age 8 and older who would like to learn violin, viola, cello or bass are welcome to join. Free classes meet on Thursdays at The Music Room in Orange. Email bravoyouthorchestra@gmail.com for more information.

NOTICES

GORDONSVILLE CUB SCOUTS: Gordonsville Cub Scout Pack 12 is recruiting boys and girls from kindergarten through 5th grade. Cub scouts camp, hike, race model cars and boats, go on field trips, serve their community and more. Pack 12 meets Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gordonsville Baptist Church. For more information, email Daman Irby at irby@virginia.edu, visit beascout.org and enter zip code 22942, or attend a meeting.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS: Like to help people? Like to drive? Aging Together is seeking volunteer drivers. If you are seeking volunteer opportunities and would like to help older adults or those with disabilities get to doctors appointments, grocery stores and more, contact Sarah Gillespie of Aging Together at sgillespie@agingtogether.org or (540) 505-5900. Volunteer drivers are needed in Culpeper, Madison and Orange. You decide your schedule and where you would like to volunteer. You can use your own vehicle, or you may choose to use an agency car.