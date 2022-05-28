Byrd Street: May 26, 2022

When times are tough, as they have been lately, a smile and a friendly greeting can make an even bigger difference than usual. It was with that in mind that I sought out Diane Pendleton at Altman Tire & Auto Sales. Pendleton has worked at the business on Madison Road in Orange for three years, and I would guess she’s brightened just about every customer’s day during that time. With old-fashioned good manners and a habit of calling most everybody “sweetie,” she runs the service desk while owner Robert Altman and mechanics Chad Bailey and Kristopher Brooks do the rest.

During a recent visit, I asked Pendleton to tell me the best part of her job. “People,” she replied. “It’s just been me and the computer in my past work, so this is fun.”

“She is great to work with,” Altman said of Pendleton, a 1986 graduate of Orange County High School. “She takes care of a lot of stuff in the office, so I can actually work on the cars.”

Both Altman and Pendleton have a friend in Clarence Lewis, who describes himself as a “fixture” at the shop, where he enjoys passing the time even when he doesn’t have a vehicle in need of repair. He, too, praised Pendleton: “She’s thorough and very, very dependable—and great company.”

Hats off to Pendleton and all the other cheerful front-desk folks who add a little sunshine to our days.

Meanwhile, at Jack Samuels Realty, the staff was all aflutter recently when an exotic byrd—oops, I mean bird—appeared in the bushes on Byrd Street. As I understand it, Jack Samuels spotted the brightly colored bird first. John Faulconer raced home to get his son’s fishing net so he and Samuels could capture the little creature before it had time to dart away. The fly-by visitor was successfully caught and placed in a cardboard box, and Samuels supplied it with water and appropriate food. The next morning, it was still alive and chirping—and soon to be transferred to a bird cage. Donna Waugh Robinson helped get out the word on social media, but no one called to claim what was evidently a pet that had escaped or been set loose. In the end, relatives of office manager Patti Harlow adopted the pretty little bird and took it home.

When I asked Faulconer to comment on the team effort that had involved not just a wing and a prayer but also a fishing net, he chuckled and said, “It’s what we do.”

Last Thursday, members of the Rapidan Foundation gathered in the Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department’s meeting room to hear a talk by Jon Simmons, a senior conservation police officer responsible for a five-county area including Orange and Culpeper counties. Formerly known as game wardens, conservation officers have the same authority as other police officers, Officer Simmons explained, but they concentrate on issues related to hunting, fishing, boating, trapping and poaching.

With 18 years of experience working for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Simmons knows the region’s woods, fields, rivers and streams quite well, and he was happy to answer questions of particular interest to Rapidan residents. In response to one inquiry, he said there’s no public access to the Rapidan River in the village of Rapidan. The river is public domain, but you need permission from private landowners to access it.

Local residents have noticed an increase in river activity (and trash) near the bridge on Route 615. Simmons said he regularly goes down to the river and talks to the people he meets there. While he said public safety is his top concern, he’s always on the lookout for “the 1% group—the true group of criminals in society.” And it turns out that not everyone he encounters below the bridge, especially in the evening, is there to fish or just splash around. Simmons said he’s run into class I and II drug users (think heroin, cocaine) and “wanted” people, among others with whom you probably wouldn’t want to share a canoe.

If you suspect unsafe or illegal activity on the water or in any of the other areas that conservation police specialize in, Simmons said to call his department’s 24-hour Wildlife Crime Line at (800) 237-5712—and then call him at (540) 295-3066. Calling the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 is also an option.

Thanks, Officer Simmons, for helping keep our community safe!

