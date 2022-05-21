Byrd Street: May 19, 2022

The clock atop the Orange County Courthouse is tick-tocking again! Dedicated Byrders may recall this column’s request that county supervisors repair the broken clock before the Town of Orange’s sesquicentennial celebration in June. Perhaps the repair job was already in the works, but in any case, thank you, supes. Now let’s see about fixing the old bank clock on the other side of the intersection, hmm?

* * *

Public comment during an Orange County School Board meeting typically comes and goes with no one from the community showing up to share an opinion. Last Monday’s meeting was not typical. Along with parents, teachers, counselors and other interested residents, there were dozens of Orange County High School students (and at least one middle schooler) in the crowd. Many of these young people participated in public comment and made it clear to the board that they strongly, and unitedly, opposed the two controversial resolutions (concerning race, gender and sexual identity) that District 4 member Chelsea Quintern had proposed.

The job of announcing the speakers during public comment belongs to Laura Byram, longtime school board clerk. When students heard Byram call out the name of a schoolmate, they broke into loud cheers of support. As each one strode to the microphone and addressed the board, I saw how well prepared these young people were, how compassionate, cogent and sharp-witted. They were outraged but also hopeful, willing to speak up for themselves and their peers on an evening when they might’ve been studying for an exam, working at a part-time job or getting ready for their graduation.

When the five board members finally voted, as most everybody knows by now, they passed the “divisive content” resolution, 3-2. They unanimously tabled the proposal on “sexually explicit materials” until July, in anticipation of guidance from the state’s Department of Education.

In the aftermath, the hope and nervous energy inside the Taylor Education Administration Complex gave way to sorrow and disappointment, and it was not just the students who were upset. A central office administrator was crying. Several people lined up to argue with Quintern. The room was loud with the buzz of many overlapping conversations as the audience slowly filed out into the hall.

My eye lit on a small group of students huddled together, not talking and not yet leaving. Unlike most of the crowd, they were observing pandemic protocol. Above their masks, they looked a little stunned. It turned out they were all OCHS seniors whose graduation was just a few days away. They agreed to talk to me, and though our conversations were brief, each exchange was heavy with significance.

The first student I talked to was Juliet Daniel, who is headed to art school in Georgia in the fall. During public comment, Juliet spoke out against the “sexually explicit materials” resolution, which includes a clause stating that the schools will inform parents if their children reveal their “self-identification.”

“This [resolution] affects me personally and it also affects my peers and specifically my little brother,” Juliet said. “They’re going to middle school next year, so I wanted to make sure their rights were protected.”

Count Juliet among those disappointed: “The board members did not represent what the overall community wanted, and it was just really disheartening to hear.”

Next, I spoke to Mhariden Santa Ana, who will be attending Northern Virginia Community College. With tears in her eyes, Mhariden said the board’s unwillingness to reject the two resolutions that students had spoken out against “felt like a slap in the face.”

Then I chatted with Logann Stephens, who’s planning to attend college. As for the night’s results, she said, “I think the meeting should’ve gone a completely different way.” When I asked her whether she felt discouraged, she replied, “I am discouraged a little bit, but I feel this is only going to make more people come out and speak on it, which is a good thing.”

Finally, I asked Evan Snowman, who’s poised to enter the workforce, what he thought of the way things had turned out. He said, “I want to say how brave everyone was for coming up and talking, but it was ridiculous how [the board] didn’t give a care to anybody. … They say they want everybody to be together and united, but with stuff like this, it’s never going to happen. … I did not like it. I did not like the outcome of it.”

These students have now graduated. They will look back on their senior year and remember that night in May when they received a rather chilly welcome to the world of adult decision-making. It was not what they had hoped for, but it was educational and, in its own way, a commencement ceremony. Congratulations, 2022 graduates. I hope you’ll continue your involvement in your community, no matter where you live.

* * *

* * *

