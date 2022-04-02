Byrd Street: March 31, 2022

A 2020 Orange County High School graduate, Jessica Sutphin was in the graduating class that saw most senior-year traditions canceled or scaled way back. Rather than sit around moping as the pandemic dug its hooks in, Sutphin applied for—and won—numerous scholarships. Among them was a sizable award from the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation, founded by Bill Hager, that paid for half of her expenses in a two-year veterinary technician program. Even before she graduated from OCHS, Sutphin was already taking classes from Penn Foster, an online school.

“I am extremely grateful to Bill Hager and the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation,” she said. “Knowing at least half of my education would be covered [by the scholarship] really eased my stress and let me focus on school and my future endeavors.”

The daughter of Stephen and Angelene Sutphin, Jessica grew up surrounded by cows, sheep, goats, chickens, dogs and barn cats. As a 4-H member, she showed and sold sheep; by middle school, she set her sights on a career in the veterinary world.

She has been working at Orange Veterinary Clinic for a little over two years. After starting out as an intern in 2019, she moved up to part-time work and is now a full-time vet tech. She said she enjoys assisting with surgical procedures and likes the unpredictability of her job: “You never know what’s going to come through those doors.”

With scholarship support from the community, Jessica is doing what she loves and helping countless pets stay healthy and strong. Thanks to all who made her accomplishment possible.

* * *

The other day, as I was walking to the Rapidan Post Office, I came upon Lena Murray with her easel set up on the Rapidan River bridge. Pausing in the midst of painting the river with Emmanuel Episcopal Church in the background, Murray said she and her husband, fellow artist John Murray, moved to Orange from the Washington, D.C., area a couple of years ago. The owners of Bridgeview School of Fine Arts in New York, the Murrays have found much to cherish in and around OC. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful spots in America,” Lena said. “That’s why we moved here—the landscape and the history of this area.”

A belated welcome to Orange County, Lena and John!

* * *

Orange County Library Director Katie Hill’s job took a surprising turn last November when the Virginia Department of Health began offering free COVID-19 tests via community libraries. During the first several months of the program, Hill said the Orange library gave away a whopping 1,100 test kits, but then the state’s Supporting Testing Access through Community Collaboration (STACC) hit pause when it ran out of tests.

“I think it was more successful than the organizers at VDH had anticipated,” Hill told me. “The tests were flying out the door and the demand far exceeded the supply, especially in populous areas like Northern Virginia. Some libraries had traffic jams in their parking lots and lines around the block.”

STACC is back up and running as of last week, but Hill said there has been a new development locally: “We have been excluded from the current phase of the official program and thus our supply chain is not guaranteed. VDH used statistical factors such as infection rate and economic factors to decide which areas to focus on for their program.” Hill said the Madison County Library and Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville are continuing partners in STACC.

When I asked whether she’d ever imagined that someday in her career as a librarian, she would be helping to fight a pandemic, Hill responded, “COVID-19 was not a future that I envisioned, although as a longtime reader, it was certainly something that I knew could happen. Librarians have long been about helping our communities, and test kits were just another way to do that.”

The added responsibility has made for some hectic days, she admitted. “Right around Christmas, the phones were ringing off the hook with people trying to obtain COVID tests. We felt bad that we had run out and could not get restocked in time.”

For the time being, the free tests are available again, via curbside service. “We plan to continue to provide the tests as long as we have access to them,” Hill said.

New week: Hill discusses the increase in OC library patrons and the app that simplifies checking out books and other materials.

* * *

* * *

