Byrd Street: March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

The Egg Drop is back! That’s the good news from the Rev. Alan Miller, pastor of Orange Baptist Church. The Eastertime celebration, featuring a helicopter full of candy Easter eggs, will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, on church property across from the Round Hill Inn on Route 15 North. Miller said, “Families thinking about attending should know that their child will find eggs, get candy and see thousands of eggs fall from the sky. There will be food, games, music, and lots of fun for the family.”

This is the first time the event has been held since 2019. The eggs-acting helicopter pilot, Steve Nixon, flies for Skyline Heli based in Culpeper.

When I asked Miller what he likes about the occasion, he said, “It is a way to help children and their families to experience the abundance and extravagance of God’s love. We talk about how Jesus came so that we might have life abundantly. In addition to hearing the Easter Story about Jesus’ resurrection, they get to see thousands of eggs fall from the sky. That ‘wow’ from a child in experiencing the Egg Drop is what we want them to find when it comes to their faith in God.”

This year, the dramatic and colorful event has extra meaning, he added. “We have all been impacted deeply by the pandemic, and one specific way is the isolation and inability to do things together. I am looking forward to sharing this joy-filled time with both my congregation and the people of Orange.”

Fingers crossed for no rain, just eggs, on April 9.

* * *

The Orange County Animal Shelter has a gentle and extremely cute female shepherd mix available for adoption. About 3 years old, Fallon is ready to be walked, petted and spoiled silly. For more info about her and other local pets in need of good homes, search Petfinder.com under the Orange ZIP code, 22960.

* * *

Orange educator and musician Judy Peterson is organizing a drum circle to perform at the dedication of the new park in Orange at the corner of Chapman and Church streets on Juneteenth (Sunday, June 19) and possibly later that day at The Arts Center in Orange. She hopes the drum circle will include Lightfoot Elementary School alumni whom she taught to play the hand drum, but, she says, “Anyone from the community with a hand drum will be welcome!” For details, write to her at Jipeterson4299@gmail com.

* * *

Angus Malcolm Macdonald of Rapidan may be the only OC resident who has spent a significant portion of his educational career in Germany and Latvia. The son of Angus and Marjorie Macdonald, Malcolm graduated from Episcopal High School and went on to the University of Augsburg in Germany for his undergraduate studies. Most of his classes were taught in German—a language he didn’t know beforehand but quickly mastered. He told me, “I enrolled in an immersive language class and went from basically zero to passing the entrance exam. I got a job there that required me to speak and write emails in German at the university.”

Although he did most of his coursework at Augsburg, he completed his degree in international business administration at the University of Latvia in Riga. The recipient of a prestigious Erasmus scholarship that encourages students to travel and study in the European Union, he came home periodically to visit his parents, his brother, James, and his sister, Ashley, but the lure of further education in Europe was irresistible. Last fall, he earned an executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics at its campus in Riga.

Currently in Rapidan working for his father, an architect with a focus on green architecture, young Macdonald is thinking about returning to Europe for a Ph.D. in applied sciences. Citing the low cost of higher education, convenient public transportation and the pleasures of exploring beautiful and historic towns and cities, he urges adventurous high school students to consider applying to European universities and avoid student loans that can take forever to pay off.

The brainy Macdonald, who is quite the whiz at Wordle, puts family first. He said he wants it known “how much I love my parents and how appreciative I am for everything they’ve given us kids.”

* * *

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.

* * *

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.