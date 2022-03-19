Byrd Street: March 17, 2022

By Hilary Holladay

Now that we’re past Saturday’s snowstorm, it’s time to get back to work in the garden. I asked Dolley Madison Garden Club member Mary Queitzsch what she’s been doing in her garden in recent weeks. She responded via email, “I am still cleaning up my ‘winterfall’—leaves that fell in the fall and stayed on the beds to insulate them and keep new weed growth down, and I’m cleaning up where I let dead plant matter stay in place to shelter birds. For boxwood, I am still removing damaged branches that broke in the major winter storms, and I am starting to rake out under the boxwoods. Still keeping an eye on storms and cold weather to come, so [I’m] mulching the bulbs and keeping frost covers ready for vulnerable plants.”

Her advice for backyard gardeners: “For early starts, make sure you aren’t trying to plant if a deep-freeze cycle is in the forecast. You can get your cold-weather greens started, but you want to have thought through how to protect the plants. We have hoops [scaffolding for protective cloth] in place in our raised beds, a wonderful tip from Bonny Wagner, a friend and expert gardener, and frost cloth. If the weather is going to turn really cold, snowy or icy, we’ll make sure the fabric frost cloth is in place to keep the soil warm and to protect the plants.”

Queitzsch credits her friend and fellow garden club member Suzanne Aiello with giving her lots of good gardening advice. I checked in with Aiello specifically about daffodils. She told me she has a bunch of favorite varieties: Tête-à-Tête “because they are the first to bloom and a welcome sign of spring”; Ice Follies, “beautiful white with pale yellow cups and very prolific”; Fragrant Rose for their “cheerfulness”; and Winston Churchill “because they are so fragrant.” And let’s not forget Jetfire daffodils, which she describes as “beautiful yellow swept-back petals with bright orange cups. So cute!”

Her advice for gardeners? “Plant daffodils in a sunny area that is fairly dry in the summer. I like to plant the bulbs in drifts under deciduous trees. Divide the clumps every few years for more blooms. You do not need to deadhead daffodil blooms. However, leave the leaves for at least six weeks after they finish blooming so that they can nourish the bulbs for next year’s blooms.” And here’s one more pertinent tidbit: “Always pick daffodils by hand rather than cutting to prevent the spread of viruses.”

Thanks, Mary and Suzanne. May your gardens flourish!

* * *

I recently learned that William Sheldon “Willie” Alexander Sr., a well-known and popular athlete, coach and mentor, died on October 10, 2021, at age 61. The Gordonsville resident and 1978 graduate of Orange County High School is survived by his wife, Teresa Raines Alexander, their three children and extended family, many of whom share Willie’s love of sports and athletic ability.

Willie Alexander excelled at all sports, including football, basketball and baseball. Co-captain of the football team during his senior year at OCHS, Alexander played both quarterback and defense. According to his obituary, Alexander was a “self-taught master pressman” who worked in the printing industry for nearly 40 years. He also coached youth sports teams in Orange County and recently served as coach of the OCHS girls’ basketball team.

Wayne Minor of Gordonsville told me he was in school with Alexander’s children and grew up visiting all the Alexanders at Cemetery Hill, family property just outside the town limits of Orange past Preddy Funeral Home. “We’d go up there for cookouts, sports and a lot of other family functions around his house. ... Loved his kids more than life. A loving husband. [He was] more than the average family guy. He was dedicated to the principles of being a great father.”

Minor recalled that Alexander’s three children, Brandy, Brittney and Sheldon, benefited from their dad’s coaching in basketball, track, baseball and softball: “I could see him at every game cheering from the crowd with [his] old squeezed brim hat on.”

Willie Alexander’s nephew, Brandon “Dada” Miles of Unionville told me his uncle’s nickname was “Willie White Shoes” because “white sneakers and white cleats were his thing.”

As for his success with young athletes, Miles said, “He was a great coach because he was first a great athlete and knew what it took to become a great athlete.” He said Alexander also emphasized the importance of doing well academically.

Both Minor and Miles look back on Willie Alexander with love and admiration. Minor said, “He worked hard every day. First one in, last one out. In Orange County, he’s a legend!”

* * *

* * *

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.