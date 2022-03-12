Byrd Street: March 10, 2022

Orange County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead is not the only local educational leader stepping down at the end of the school year. Marc Carraway is retiring after 17 years as director of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School, which serves academically high-achieving high school students from a seven-county region including Orange. When I asked the Locust Grove resident via email whether the pandemic factored into his decision to retire, he said it did not: “My wife [Lisa Mistretta] and I will both have 30 years of public education at the end of this school year, and it was always our plan to retire when that happened.”

The governor’s school emphasizes collaborative work, critical thinking and problem-solving, and it has grown tremendously on Carraway’s watch. He said it had 190 students when he took the helm in 2005 and now has around 650. Among his career highlights, he cited “the chance to work with so many incredible students, teachers and communities over the years” and the opportunity to travel with students to China and the Galapagos Islands. In retirement, he plans to “sail a lot, travel, play music as part of Scuffletown (the band that I have played with for 25 years) and do some consulting.”

If you thought Scuffletown was the name of Route 609, here’s the scoop on the band: Carraway plays guitar and sings, and his bandmate, John Whitlow, plays harmonica, accordion and flute and also sings. The Scuffletown website describes the band’s style as a “unique blend of roots, jazz, world, bluegrass and original music.”

Congrats on your retirement, Marc, and here’s to Scuffletown’s continued success!

* * *

Of the various cats and kittens that the Orange County Animal Shelter currently has available for adoption, I’ve met two of them, Rocket and Lizzie. Rocket is a young ginger tabby with a sweet disposition and very soft fur. Not yet a year old, this amiable little fellow had a hard start in life but now seems ready to settle down with one or more humans to call his own.

As for Lizzie, she’s a lovely brown tabby, also under a year old, with a steady, benevolent gaze. When I met her, she purred easily and didn’t seem a bit scared.

Both Lizzie and Rocket might hide under the furniture for a while as they adjust to their new surroundings, but give them time and TLC, and the rewards will be great. To check out all the local rescue pets up for adoption, go to Petfinder.com and search in the 22960 ZIP code.

* * *

The Dolley Madison Garden Club is gearing up for its first OC tour since 2019. Titled “A Grand Tour Close to Home,” it “focuses on garden history and design with garden designs from Europe, Asia and America,” according to Jane Hammond, DMGC president. The outdoor tour will take place Saturday, April 23, with stops along the way at Tre Sorelle, Greenway, the Garden at Bassett House, Windrock and the Annie duPont Garden at James Madison’s Montpelier. For details, see the DMGC website.

Garden club members across Virginia are gearing up for a very springy event later this month: Daffodil Day on March 29 at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens in Richmond. Sponsored by the Garden Club of Virginia, the event is a competition with honors going to the top daffodils in various categories in horticulture, floral design and photography. Hammond told me, “This year will be the first year of the Suzanne Bresee Award for the best three stems in the Historic Division. This special award honors Dolley Madison Garden Club member Suzie Bresee for her lifelong contribution to growing and showing daffodils.” What a cool honor!

* * *

In other springtime news, Extension Agent Ashley Appling reports that the Virginia Cooperative Extension office at 101 S. West St. in Culpeper will be hosting Tree Stewards training, starting Thursday, March 17. For details, check the extension office website or call (540) 727-3435.

When I asked Appling, a horticulturalist, what she especially likes about spring, she replied, “I really enjoy the daffodils, the flowering cherries and the dogwoods. They always bring a smile to my face.”

* * *

If you’re a fan of Jack Kerouac, the author of “On the Road” and many other novels, please join my friend and fellow Beat Generation scholar Gordon Ball and me for a presentation celebrating Kerouac’s centennial at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Arts Center in Orange. Berets and bongo drums optional.

* * *

Hilary Holladay is a biographer and resident of Rapidan. Her most recent book is The Power of Adrienne Rich: A Biography.