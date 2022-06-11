Byrd Street: June 9, 2022

June 9, 2022

A few years ago, I wrote a story about L.M. “Buddy” Jett, who was teaching a tai chi class for the Orange County Parks and Recreation Department. I thought maybe I’d take his class someday. Well, someday has arrived, and I’m one of about a dozen people heading into the Orange Train Station (aka the Visitors’ Center) every Tuesday evening and taking off my shoes for Jett’s beginner class.

During the first session, the soft-spoken and gentlemanly Jett taught us three warmup exercises memorably named constant bear, bear walking and turning millstone. All of us constant bears turned from side to side while swinging our arms loosely. Once we began “walking,” we turned our toes outward and shifted our weight from side. The millstone warmup involved more weight shifting and a heel pivot. We also learned a soothing arm movement called commencement or beginning tai chi—this involves raising your arms in front of you, pulling them back to your chest with your hands relaxed and then lowering your arms, palms down.

With the assistance of Augie Ruotolo, Jett took some time to demonstrate tai chi as a martial art. When you really know your tai chi stuff the way Jett and Ruotolo do, you can fend off an assailant without relying on brute force. Or you can just reap the benefits of improved balance, agility and muscle tone, and protect yourself from a dangerous fall.

Like me, Conway and Joanna Faulconer of Madison County are new to tai chi. Alluding to Jett’s remark that one can keep practicing tai chi at 100 years old, Conway said, “If people can go that long doing it, it’s got to be good for you.” Joanna said she plans to use the experience to enrich a class she teaches on essential oils: “I want to be able to tie together what I know about essential oils and tai chi and Indian medicine.”

I also chatted after class with Bill Pratt of Orange, who said he first tried tai chai about 15 years ago. “I always wanted to get back to it,” he said, noting that he’s glad Jett’s class is right in town—and in the train station, no less. As a railroad historian and railroad buff, he likes the location. And the class? “I loved it!”

In a future column, I’ll share comments from Orange County resident Ray Herndon, who has studied tai chi with Jett for a year and a half. He continues to take classes with Jett and helps new students adjust their form. Getting in the right position is very important, since, as Jett says, “The form is the essence of the art.”

***

On Monday afternoon, I went to the Gordon Building in Orange to pay the first half of my real estate tax, and yes, that was deadline day for the bill that arrived weeks ago. I wasn’t alone in cutting it close. When I asked how many people had paid their bill in person that day, treasurer’s office staffers conferred and then said “over a 100.” That was at 3:15 p.m., with plenty of time left for more folks to show up. I’m sure I’ll be back on deadline day in the fall, when the second half of the bill is due.

***

The Town of Orange (originally known as the Town of Orange Court House) celebrates its sesquicentennial on Saturday, and I’ve been thinking about 1872, when the town was incorporated. The summer of that year, President Ulysses S. Grant was nearing the end of his first term and soon to be elected to a second. There were 37 states in the Union. The telephone was still a few years away, as was Thomas Edison’s patenting of the electric lightbulb. Orange’s population in 1870 was 731, U.S. Census records show, and would drop to 547 by 1880. (The town currently has a population of about 5,000.)

Down the road, no one named Madison or DuPont lived at Montpelier. A man named Thomas Carson, “an immigrant banker from Ireland who was based in Baltimore,” had bought the property in 1857, according to The Digital Montpelier Project. But it was his brother, Frank Carson, who lived at Montpelier once the Civil War began. When Thomas died, he left the estate to Frank, who continued living there until he died in 1881.

I wonder what Frank Carson thought when he learned that the little town was incorporated and would have a town council. Did he crack a smile or just blink and then go back to daydreaming on the front porch of his beautiful home? In any case: Happy 150th birthday, Orange!

***

Send your tips and quips to me at hwholladay@gmail.com.